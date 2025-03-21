Track and Field: Wisconsin sprints toward indoor season finish

The University of Wisconsin men’s and women’s track and field teams competed in the 2025 indoor championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center from March 14-15. Several athletes from the men’s team earned top-ten finishes, receiving multiple All-American honors with standout performances from Joseph White, Adam Spencer, Andrew Casey, Patrick Hilby and Jalen Williams.

Badger athlete Jason Swarens also took the opportunity to break his own school record in the weight throw. On the women’s side, impressive top ten finishers came from throwers, including Chloe Lindeman and Taylor Kesner, who claimed the spotlight with a historic performance that secured her the number-one spot.

Men’s track and field

On the men’s side of the field, senior throwers White and Swarens delivered outstanding performances. White placed seventh overall in shot put with a throw of 63 feet, 2 ¾ inches (19.27 meters). The Kenosha, Wisconsin native earned a Division 1 First Team All-American honors in shot put, marking his second All-American honors of the weekend.

On Friday, White received his first honor, being named Second Team All-American after a throw of 72 feet, 4 ½ inches (22.06 meters) in the weight throw. His personal record and second all-time UW Indoor Track and Field record for the weight throw is 76 feet, 6 ½ inches (23.33 meters).

Swarens, a Terre Haute, Indiana native, set a new personal record in the shot put, surpassing his previous school record of 66 feet, 5 inches (20.24 meters). His new mark of 66 feet, 11 ¼ inches (20.40 meters) earned him a third-place finish. Swarens also holds the outdoor school record in the shot put at 67 feet, 4 ¾ inches.

Spencer, a senior from Melbourne, Australia received two All-American honors finishing off the weekend. Spencer has been a huge asset to the UW team having represented Australia in the 1500-meter race at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after being named the 2024 Australian Athletics National Champion in the 1500-meter race. Placing third in the 3000-meter race for the NCAA indoor championship, Spencer earned a spot on the podium with a time of 7 minutes, 52.71 seconds.

Spencer also contributed to the men’s distance medley relay alongside teammates Casey, Hilby and Williams. Spencer and Casey ran the distance legs, while Hilby and Williams took on the sprints. Casey, a sophomore from Lakeville, Minnesota received the 2024 Big Ten Indoor Sportsmanship Award and became a part of the third-fastest 4×1600-meter team in UW history. Hilby, a freshman from Aurora, Illinois has placed in competitive meets like the Wisconsin Midwest Invitational, Hawkeye Invite, Meyo Invite and Wisconsin Windy City Invite.

Williams is a junior from Washington, D.C. Williams is the school record holder in the 400 meters with a time of 45.94 and is a part of the second-fastest UW DMR team. The four Badgers earned First Team All-American honors and placed eighth with a time of 9:23.08.

Women’s track and field

On the women’s side, impressive performances from the Badger throwers also stood out. Graduate student Lindeman from Fulton, Illinois, earned First Team All-American honor in the weight throw with a distance of 74 feet, 7 ¼ inches (22.74 meters), securing a sixth-place finish. The three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, holds the UW indoor record in the weight throw with a mark of 78 feet and the outdoor record in the hammer throw with a distance of 221 feet, 10 inches (67.63 meters) — a mark of 19 feet farther than the previous record holder, two-time Olympian Kelsey Card (202 feet, 10 inches).

On Saturday, March 15, Kesner threw an outstanding 77 feet, 1 ¾ inches (23.50 meters), securing the top spot and becoming the 2025 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Champion in the weight throw. Her throw also places her as the No. 2 All-Time in UW’s Indoor Track and Field history, earning her Division 1 First Team All-American honors.

In an interview with Citius Mag, Kesner explained her frustration with the past Big Ten meets and her history of fouling out or not advancing into finals, so she knew going into this meet there would be pressure.

She was able to understand what she needed to do to execute. Though Linderman currently holds the indoor record in the weight throw, Kesner closely trails in second.

The Badgers concluded their indoor season with impressive performances and several All-American honors. Swarens, having beat his own record, is now in a position to bring that energy outdoors to push for a new personal best and beat another one of his own school records. Emerging talents like Hilby and Casey are well-positioned to earn more honors in the upcoming meets.

Lindeman’s fierce competitiveness in the future season lays a solid foundation as she aims for a professional career as a thrower. Kesner delivered an exceptional performance, establishing her place as a standout athlete to watch in the months ahead. With record-breaking throws, the Badgers have set the stage for a strong transition into the outdoor season.