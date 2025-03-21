Men’s Basketball: Badgers showcase depth in NCAA Tournament opening round victory

In a dominant display of team basketball, the third-seeded University of Wisconsin Badgers (27-8) cruised past 14th-seeded Montana Grizzlies (25-10), 85-66 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday.

Team Effort Propels Wisconsin

Unlike many games this season where graduate transfer John Tonje has carried the scoring load, the Badgers demonstrated their impressive depth with five players reaching double figures. Sophomore guard John Blackwell emerged as the primary offensive threat, tallying 19 points on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting while contributing across the stat sheet with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Senior Steven Crowl, who struggled in the Big Ten championship with just four points, bounced back with a stellar performance, connecting on 8 of 10 shots for 18 points. The 7-footer’s inside presence helped establish Wisconsin’s dominance in the paint early.

Though Tonje didn’t lead the team in scoring as he often does, he still made a significant impact with 15 points, including a perfect 9 for 9 performance from the free-throw line. Sophomore forward Nolan Winter added 10 points and six rebounds, while junior Xavier Amos provided valuable production off the bench with 11 points, four rebounds and two blocks in just 13 minutes of action.

Height Advantage Proves Decisive

Wisconsin’s gameplan centered around exploiting Montana’s lack of size, as the Grizzlies didn’t have a player taller than 6-foot-9. Wisconsin quickly established control in the paint, outscoring Montana 40-29 and scoring 38 points inside.

The Badgers established their interior presence from the start, considering it essential to capitalize on their size advantage. This approach was particularly evident on the defensive glass, where they secured 32 defensive rebounds compared to Montana’s 20, limiting second-chance opportunities for the Grizzlies.

Weathering Montana’s Challenges

Despite building a 40-32 halftime advantage, Wisconsin faced moments of pressure in the second half. Montana narrowed the gap to just four points on two occasions, including when a Money Williams layup made it 51-47.

The Badgers responded with poise each time. Senior forward Carter Gilmore provided a crucial spark during one such moment, drilling a three-pointer and then drawing an offensive foul on Montana on the ensuing possession. Gilmore finished with eight points and tied Winter for the team lead with six rebounds.

That sequence triggered a decisive 17-5 run, capped by Amos’ three-pointer that pushed the lead to 17 points and effectively sealed the outcome. Wisconsin maintained control the rest of the way, never allowing the Grizzlies to threaten again.

Historical Context

The 85-point offensive output marked Wisconsin’s highest scoring NCAA Tournament game since 2021 and tied for their third-highest tournament total in program history. The victory also continued the Badgers’ success in opening-round games, improving their record to 5-2 under head coach Greg Gard.

Looking Ahead

With the victory, Wisconsin advances to face sixth-seeded BYU in the second round on Saturday. The Cougars, known as one of the Big 12’s most potent offensive teams, will present a different type of challenge for the Badgers.

For Wisconsin, Thursday’s performance demonstrated that even when their star player isn’t the leading scorer, their balanced attack and depth make them a formidable tournament opponent.