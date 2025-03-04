Women’s Hockey: Record breaking afternoon for Casey O’Brien

The No. 1 ranked University of Wisconsin’s Women’s hockey team (33-1-2, 25-1-2 WCHA) moved past the first round of the WCHA tournament in a sweep of Bemidji State (6-29-1, 4-24-0) 11-0 Saturday afternoon.

Extending their winning streak to 22, the Badgers put up a commanding performance in the second opening series game.

Just 15 seconds into the period, junior Kristen Simms opened up the scoring, putting one past Bemidji State goalie, freshman Kailtin Groess. The goal assisted by redshirt senior Lacey Eden and fifth-year senior Casey O’Brien resulted in a record-breaking moment as O’Brien broke her own record for single season assists with 51.

The Badgers would continue to put pressure on offense, slotting in five goals in 6 minutes, including another goal by Simms.

Ending the period O’Brien scored for Wisconsin. With this goal O’Brien now becomes Wisconsin’s all-time point leader with 265, breaking Hilary Knight’s (2007-12) previous record of 262. To finish out the period, freshman Hannah Halverson made it 8-0 for the Badgers, ending an impressive period for Wisconsin.

Coming off the break, beginning the second period, the Beavers looked to create more offensive opportunities, but struggled as the Badger defense led by redshirt fifth year Quinn Kuntz, held strong. As the second period progressed, both teams put up shots, falling short each time.

With 10 minutes left to go Simms put away her third goal of the afternoon. Causing a pause in play while supporters tossed their hats onto the ice to celebrate the hattrick. Simms’ goal was the only one for the period as Bemidji State forced the Badgers into difficult shots. Despite the significant lead for the Badgers, Bemidji State managed to put up 11 shots narrowly edging out Wisconsin’s 10.

As the third period began, Wisconsin looked to complete a shutout. The Badgers sat back on defense allowing Bemidji State to put up another 11 shots on goal. But, despite the effort from the Beavers, Wisconsin would end up putting in two late goals. Including the final goal scored by freshman Finley McCarthy, with less than two seconds left to play, leading to an 11-0 Wisconsin win.

With this win, the Badger’s can look ahead to the WCHA final faceoff, March 7-8 in Duluth, Minnesota. Wisconsin will look to win the WCHA conference to secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s ice hockey tournament.