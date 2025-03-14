Men’s Basketball: Sweet revenge, Wisconsin shoots past UCLA into Big Ten Tournament semifinals

In a quarterfinal matchup that felt more like a shooting clinic, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (25-8, 13-7 Big Ten) acted on revenge against UCLA (22-10, 13-7) with a convincing 86-70 victory at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. The fifth-seeded Badgers tied a Big Ten Tournament record with 19 three-pointers, advancing to their 14th semifinal appearance in program history.

First-Half Fireworks

Wisconsin wasted no time establishing dominance, with John Blackwell opening things up by draining a tough contested three over a taller defender. Graduate student John Tonje quickly followed with a deep three of his own, setting the tone for what would become a historic shooting performance.

“We got UCLA next, we’ve been wanting them,” senior Kamari McGee said after Wisconsin’s first-round victory over Northwestern. That hunger was evident as the Badgers unleashed an offensive onslaught, connecting on an astonishing 12 three-pointers in the first half alone.

Tonje put on a show, hitting an and-one three-pointer that had him trash-talking the Bruins as Wisconsin built a commanding lead. “Today our advantage is we’ve been here,” head coach Greg Gard said before the game. “So we have to take advantage of that.” His team responded by taking a 48-29 advantage into halftime.

Maintaining Momentum

Wisconsin ditched their habit of letting leads go, staying aggressive in the second half. Though UCLA briefly threatened with a run following an-and-one dunk from William Kylle, the Badgers quickly regained control.

Foul trouble became a concern when both senior Steven Crowl and sophomore Nolan Winter accumulated four fouls each, but Wisconsin’s depth proved too much for the fourth-seeded Bruins. Blackwell continued his strong play with a three-point play off an Xavier Amos offensive rebound, while Tonje remained unstoppable, hitting contested fadeaways and three-pointers that kept UCLA at bay.

The Badgers’ defensive effort was equally impressive, holding UCLA to just 34.4% shooting from the field. Sebastian Mack provided a bright spot for the Bruins with 18 points off the bench, but UCLA’s starters struggled mightily, shooting just 5-of-21 in the decisive first half.

Record-Setting Performance

With the game well in hand, Wisconsin chased history. McGee’s fall-away three-pointer in the final minutes gave the Badgers their 19th made three of the game, tying the Big Ten Tournament record. The team finished 19-for-32 (59.4%) from beyond the arc, a remarkable display of shooting efficiency.

Tonje led all scorers with 26 points while adding nine rebounds and four assists, shooting a perfect 6-for-6 from three-point range. Blackwell contributed 18 points, McGee added 14 and Crowl chipped in 13 as the Badgers showed offensive balance that will make them a dangerous opponent going forward.

Looking Ahead

The victory advances Wisconsin to Saturday’s semifinal matchup against top-seeded Michigan State at 12 p.m. CT. This marks the Badgers’ second consecutive appearance in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, a testament to the program’s consistency under Coach Gard.

The win also avenges an 85-83 regular season loss to UCLA in which the Bruins’ 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara dominated with 22 points. This time, Wisconsin’s perimeter attack neutralized UCLA’s size advantage, forcing the Bruins to play catch-up from the opening minutes.

With their offense clicking and defense stifling opponents, the Badgers are building momentum at the perfect time as March Madness approaches. If they can maintain this level of play, Wisconsin’s tournament ceiling continues to rise.