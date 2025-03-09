Women’s Basketball: Marisa Moseley steps down after four seasons as head coach

Wisconsin will search for its eighth women’s basketball head coach in program history this offseason after Marisa Moseley resigned from the position, announced Sunday.

Moseley went 47-75 (.385) across four seasons in Madison and went 21-51 in Big Ten play. The Badgers saw tangible improvement during the first three years under Moseley, with the team increasing its record by multiple wins each season, including a 15-17 mark in 2023-24. That steady growth came to a halt this season, as Wisconsin lost 15 of its final 18 games and finished with a 4-14 record in the Big Ten.

“I notified [Athletic Director] Chris McIntosh of my decision to resign for personal reasons,” Moseley said in a statement released by UW Athletics. “It has been a privilege to lead the program at Wisconsin. I am grateful for the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program who have put in so much time and effort. I am appreciative, also, of the Badger fans who supported us at the Kohl Center and around the country.”

Advertisements

Associate head coach Margaret McKeon will act as the interim head coach.

Moseley came under fire in late January when former player Tessa Towers, who transferred to Ball State after the 2023-24 season, posted a TikTok alleging mistreatment and emotional abuse during her time at Wisconsin. Several former players showed support for Towers in the TikTok’s comment section.

The Badgers’ Women’s National Invitation Tournament appearance in 2023-24 marked their first postseason action since 2010, when Wisconsin made the NCAA Tournament as a seven seed in Lisa Stone’s penultimate season. Since Stone’s departure, Wisconsin has not logged a winning season.

Wisconsin will have to juggle their search for a new head coach with the retainment of current players. Junior Serah Williams, who was named First Team All-Big Ten and part of the league’s All-Defensive team, likely tops the list of players the Badgers will look to keep. Moseley recruited the 6-foot-4 junior out of New York back in 2022, and Williams would likely garner plenty of attention if she were to enter the transfer portal.

For now, the Badgers will wait to see if they qualify for postseason play, either through the 32-team WNIT field or the new 32-team Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament.