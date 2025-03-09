Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin falls to Penn State 86-75 in regular season finale

In their final home game of the season, the University of Wisconsin Badgers recognized their six-man senior class before tip-off, hoping to finish strong ahead of the Big Ten Tournament. Despite a red-hot start, the No. 12 Badgers (23-8, 13-7 Big Ten) faltered down the stretch, suffering an 86-75 upset loss to Penn State (16-15, 6-14) at the Kohl Center on Saturday, March 8.

Fast start, familiar collapse

Wisconsin opened the game with dominance, something they have done all season. Senior Steven Crowl, playing in his last game at the Kohl Center, set the tone with a spin and reverse layup, followed by a transition 3-pointer. Senior Kamari McGee drained multiple corner 3s and sophomore Nolan Winter electrified the stadium with a dunk. The Badgers stormed to a 13-3 lead, moving the ball well and knocking down open shots.

Out of an early timeout, Wisconsin continued to execute. Crowl found graduate student John Tonje for a 3-pointer, junior Xavier Amos converted a tough layup and sophomore John Blackwell hit a wing 3. The Badgers led 40-35 at halftime but showed signs of slowing down, a recurring issue this season.

Second half struggles

Penn State came out with aggression in the second half, quickly cutting into Wisconsin’s lead. Crowl responded with an and-one layup, but the Nittany Lions kept pressing, forcing back-to-back turnovers that led to transition 3-pointers. A quick 6-0 run put Penn State up 51-47, shifting momentum completely.

The Badgers fought back, led by Crowl and Blackwell. Crowl’s putback dunk and 3-pointer put Wisconsin back in front and Blackwell’s tough fallaway jumper kept them in striking distance. But, Penn State’s D’Marco Dunn caught fire, draining multiple 3s to keep the Nittany Lions ahead.

Head coach Greg Gard’s late-game decisions became a major question. With two minutes left and Wisconsin trailing, he subbed out Crowl for redshirt freshman Jack Janicki, leaving the Badgers vulnerable inside. On the next play, Penn State grabbed an offensive rebound and converted, further extending their lead. From there, Wisconsin’s execution crumbled — missed layups, turnovers and unnecessary fouls sealed their fate.

Concerns heading into March

This game was crucial for Wisconsin’s Big Ten Tournament seeding, and the team let it slip. Their tendency to start strong but fade in the second half is an alarming trend. They were double-digit favorites against Penn State and still found a way to lose — a pattern that could prove costly during March Madness.

Adding to the Badgers’ issues is the absence of senior Max Klesmit, who missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury. Without him, Wisconsin lacks depth, perimeter defense and 3-point shooting. His return is vital if the Badgers hope to make a deep postseason run.

Another question mark is Nolan Winter’s limited minutes. Despite posting the highest plus-minus on the team (+8), he only played 13 minutes. When questioned postgame, Gard mentioned an undisclosed arm or shoulder issue but did not provide further details.

Penn State Head Coach Mike Rhoades called the game an “awesome college basketball experience” and praised his team’s ball movement.

“We shared the basketball great,” Rhoades said. “We penetrated and got the ball hot.”

Crowl was blunt about Wisconsin’s defensive issues.

“The bite wasn’t there,” Crowl said.

With the Big Ten Tournament looming, Wisconsin needs to find answers fast. If they don’t fix their late-game collapses, their March Madness run could be a short one.