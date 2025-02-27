Men’s Basketball: Badgers steamroll Huskies 88-62 in first matchup in 63 years

After a heartbreaking loss to Oregon on Saturday, No. 11 Wisconsin (22-5, 12-4 Big Ten) put up a much-needed rout on unranked Washington (13-15, 4-13) 88-62 at the Kohl Center on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The win marks the first win for the Badgers in the series since the first time the two teams met back in 1931. Wisconsin improves this season’s home record to 14-2 with one home game left on the season.

John Blackwell’s breakout sophomore season continues as he led the brigade with his first career double-double, scoring 24 points and 10 rebounds. He was accompanied by double-digit performances from graduate students Steven Crowl, John Tonje and junior transfer Xavier Amos.

The game got out to a hot start with John Tonje hitting a tough corner 3-pointer and benefitting from primary defensive zone schemes from Washington. The Badgers hit the ground running, getting up to a quick 10-point lead.

With 7:17 left in the first half, Crowl did his best Tyler Wahl impression, scoring a contested reverse layup and ensuring Washington wouldn’t come within ten points of the lead for the rest of the game.

A story to monitor, though, is the absence of junior guard Max Klesmit. After starting Tuesday’s game, Klesmit checked out with 15 minutes left in the first half after not recording a single statistic in any category. Klesmit wouldn’t return for the rest of the game.

While the lopsided score in the second half may have played a role in his extended absence, news broke postgame that he left with an apparent lower-leg injury. Klesmit’s health will be a story to watch out for before Sunday.

Saturday also marked the 100th career win for Crowl, who played like a true veteran on this hot Badgers team. Crowl has cemented his legacy as a Badger legend, showcasing leadership and consistency in every one of those victories.

Wisconsin travels to East Lansing on Sunday, March 2, to take on No. 8 Michigan State (22-5, 13-3) in what could be the most important game on the Badgers’ schedule.

After the lackluster 2023-24 season left a sour taste in the mouth of head coach Tom Izzo and company, a total reworking in starters has given Michigan State joint first place in the Big Ten. Izzo’s squad plays fun, fast, free basketball, rallying behind senior guard Jaden Akins and redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr.

It will be a tall task to defeat Michigan State in East Lansing, but if there is anyone in the Big Ten that could be successful in defeating them, it is Wisconsin. Michigan State has already defeated Michigan who is second in the Big Ten and the only team standing in between Wisconsin and a share of the Big Ten title.