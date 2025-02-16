Men’s Basketball: Tonje surges in dominant 94-84 win over No. 7 Purdue

In a high-stakes Big Ten matchup, the No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten) defeated No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (19-7, 11-4) 94-84 in an highly competitive upset win on the road Saturday, Feb. 15. This win marked Wisconsin’s second triumph over a top-10 team this season and extended their winning streak to four games.

Graduate student John Tonje led the team with 32 points and six rebounds, accompanied by three assists, proving why he deserved his nomination to the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year Midseason Team.

Other key performances included a 17-point performance from senior Max Klesmit, as well as double-digit-point performances from sophomores Nolan Winter and John Blackwell, and redshirt freshman Jack Janicki.

The game started with both teams displaying intense competitiveness and physicality. Purdue maintained a slight edge throughout the first half, capitalizing on their opportunities at the free-throw line. Despite the Boilermakers attempting 10 more free throws than the Badgers, Wisconsin’s extremely efficient shooting kept them within striking distance.

A pivotal moment occurred late in the first half when senior Kamari McGee was ejected following a controversial flagrant foul 2. McGee’s hand inadvertently struck Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn below the waist while setting a screen for Braden Smith. Despite the potential momentum shifter, the Badgers remained resilient as the half concluded with Purdue holding a narrow 37-36 lead.

The second half showcased a remarkable offensive performance by Wisconsin, including 22 of Tonje’s 32 points and all six of his assists. Wisconsin’s offensive efficiency was evident as they shot 61.5% from the field, including 90.9% (20-for-22) from two-point range.

This marked the highest field goal percentage by a visiting team at Mackey Arena in 21 years. Equally impressive was the Badger’s ball control, only committing three turnovers throughout the entire game.

Wisconsin’s win didn’t come easy, though, as Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn netted a career-high 30-point performance, along with five assists and four rebounds. Despite his efforts, the Boilermakers struggled to find consistent secondary scoring in the second half. With the next highest totals coming out to 15 and six point performances from Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith respectively.

Purdue also had a great day shooting-wise. Hitting 51.8% from the field and 45.5% from three-point range. They also maintained a low turnover count, committing only four in the game, making the Wisconsin win all the more impressive.

With this win, Wisconsin has solidified their position as a formidable contender in the conference. They are set to begin a three-game homestand, starting with a matchup against Illinois Feb. 18.

Unfortunately, Wisconsin has already played, and lost to, Illinois on the road earlier in the season, but Wisconsin looks for revenge in Tuesday’s matchup at the Kohl Center.

Illinois plays some good ball, rallying behind star freshman Kasparas Jakucionis, who is projected by ESPN to be a top-5 NBA Draft pick in 2025. The 6-foot-6-inch Vilnius, Lithuania native leads Illinois in points and assists, so locking him down early will be key for a Wisconsin prevailance.