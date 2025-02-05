Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin’s hot start fuels 76-64 win over Indiana

The No. 21 ranked University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten) delivered a commanding performance against the Indiana Hoosiers (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) Tuesday night, securing a 76-64 victory at the Kohl Center. Fueled by a red-hot start and suffocating defense, the Badgers continued to impress as they build momentum in conference play.

Key Performers

Graduate student John Tonje led the Badgers with 15 points, adding five rebounds and a steal in a well-rounded effort. Senior Max Klesmit contributed 13 points while leading the team with six assists and three steals. Sophomore Nolan Winter was efficient in the paint, scoring 12 points and grabbing five rebounds. Senior Carter Gilmore provided a spark off the bench with 10 points, three rebounds, and a block, shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Senior Kamari McGee also made his presence felt, scoring nine points on three triples.

Game Recap

The Badgers wasted no time setting the tone. Graduate student Steven Crowl drilled a three-pointer on the opening possession off a feed from Klesmit, and Wisconsin immediately turned up the defensive intensity. After forcing an Indiana turnover, Winter knocked down another triple to put the Badgers up 6-0.

Wisconsin’s defensive focus centered on neutralizing Indiana’s dominant big man, senior Oumar Ballo, sending frequent double teams in the paint. The early strategy paid off, as Indiana struggled to find an offensive rhythm. A transition three from Tonje pushed the Badgers’ lead to 13-2, forcing an Indiana timeout just minutes into the game.

The energy in the Kohl Center reached a high level when senior Carter Gilmore blocked a shot and then sprinted down the floor to drain a three-pointer in transition. The Badgers stretched their lead to 24-4, and the home crowd erupted in what was easily one of the loudest moments of the season.

As Indiana began to find its footing late in the half, Wisconsin’s offensive pace slowed, but key baskets from Tonje and Winter helped maintain control. At halftime, the Badgers led 40-28, shooting an impressive 56.3% from the field.

Wisconsin kept its foot on the gas to open the second half, with Winter scoring back-to-back layups. Defensive pressure continued to frustrate the Hoosiers, as Klesmit and the Badgers forced consecutive steals that led to transition opportunities. Tonje’s aggressive baseline drive resulted in a tough finish at the rim, and McGee’s three-pointer from the corner extended Wisconsin’s advantage.

Gilmore electrified the crowd once again, drilling a deep three as chants of “MVP” rang through the Kohl Center. With just over a minute left, Tonje sealed the victory with a powerful baseline dunk, putting an exclamation mark on the Badgers’ dominant performance.

Postgame Reactions

The Badgers’ depth continues to be a defining factor, a sentiment echoed by the players and coaching staff postgame. Klesmit emphasized Wisconsin’s aggressive start.

“Our goal was to jump onto them from the start,” Klesmit said.

Winter addressed preseason expectations and how the team has defied them: “We are tough, we are resilient,” Winter said.

Kamari McGee addressed talk about the teams changes via the transfer portal.

“People judge off of names of people who stay and leave, so we were counted out early,” McGee said.

He also highlighted Wisconsin’s emphasis on transition play.

“Teams struggle with our running and transition, so that’s why we keep working on it.”

Head coach Greg Gard praised Klesmit’s impact and the team’s defensive execution.

“He does a lot of little things to help us win,” Gard said. “It was important for us to keep the ball out of the paint, and we did a really good job of that.”

Looking ahead, the Badgers will travel to face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 12 p.m. CT as they continue their push in the Big Ten standings.