Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Men’s Basketball: Badgers dominate 83-55 against Big Ten rival Nebraska

Wisconsin improves to 6-3 in Big Ten, 16-4 overall
by Ryan Witt
January 27, 2025
Lizzy Larson
Riccardo Greppi dunks. January 26, 2025.

The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) played host to rival Nebraska (12-8, 2-7) on Sunday, Jan. 26. Nebraska came into Madison riding a five-game losing streak, and it showed, as Wisconsin cashed 17 threes, cruising their way to a comfortable 83-55 victory – a statement after losing big to Nebraska in football this past season, and coming off a tough loss to UCLA.

Coming into this game, Wisconsin was undoubtedly supposed to win. Across Nebraska’s five-game losing streak, they’ve averaged 85 points per game against, while Wisconsin has averaged 82.5 points per game this season.

This showed right at the start of the game, as Wisconsin opened the game 5-for-6 from the field while Nebraska went 0-for-4. This run concluded with Wisconsin leading 13-2 early, as the Cornhuskers’ head coach Fred Hoiberg used a timeout 3.5 minutes into the game.

Advertisements

Basketball is a game of runs, though, and after this timeout, Nebraska would eventually burst for a 10-0 run, where by the end, Wisconsin would shoot 1-for-9 after opening the game 7-for-8 from the field. Right as Nebraska pulled it to within three, freshman walk-on Jack Janicki provided a spark, throwing down a monster dunk and drawing a key foul on the defensive end, when Wisconsin responded with a run, 8-0.

It has been a season of shooting 3-pointers for Wisconsin. In fact, it has been a season of shooting never seen before in program history. Currently, Wisconsin averages 9.6 3-pointers per game as a team. The current program record is 8.7, which was set during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Furthermore, Wisconsin’s average of 82.5 points per game would finish 3rd in program history, the current mark to beat is 85.3 points per game, which was set by the 1970-71 Badgers’ team.

The biggest issue for Nebraska was their zone defense, as they intended to double team the post every time the ball got down low. This, in turn, means someone gets left open on the perimeter – which Wisconsin took full advantage of, making nine threes in the first half alone, 17 across the game.

One of the most notable threes was by John Tonje, as with 42 seconds left in the first half, Tonje hit an and-one three, firing the Badgers to a 12 point lead at halftime, 40-28.

By the start of the second half, Nebraska had given the game away, starting the second half 4-for-17 from the field through the first 10 minutes, as Wisconsin’s John Blackwell and Kamari McGee were outscoring Nebraska on their own.

John Blackwell has been electric all year, especially during January, as he is fourth in the Big Ten and 38th in the country in scoring this month of January. At this rate, Madison is going to start calling it Johnuary from now on. As the second half started to wind down, Wisconsin cruised to a 28 point victory, 83-55.

Looking at the season so far, Wisconsin started 8-0. They then lost three in a row to Marquette, Michigan and Illinois. Since the 0-3 stretch, Wisconsin has gone 8-1, with the sole loss by two points against UCLA. The Badgers currently fourth in the Big Ten with their next game being against Maryland, who is fifth.

There is a lot of season left, but the top four teams in the Big Ten will get a double bye in the Big Ten tournament, so every game becomes increasingly important as January turns to February.

Wisconsin is on a great pace, but with so many strong teams in the Big Ten and a tough stretch of games coming up, including four more ranked matchups, Wisconsin has to keep the ball rolling. That being said, an 83-55 thumping of Nebraska, especially coming off a loss, is great for team confidence and momentum.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Featured
Mens Basketball vs Iowa State
Men's Basketball: Greg Gard joins select list of Badger coaches with 200 victories
Bascom Hall. October 3, 2024.
UW removes chief diversity officer
Bascom Hall
15 essential UW terms every Badger should know
Engineering hall construction. October 21, 2025.
Following delays, Wisconsin State Building Commission gives final approval for new UW engineering building
The dark side of winter break, balancing rest with routine
The dark side of winter break, balancing rest with routine
Short Stack Eatery to close in May
Short Stack Eatery to close in May
More in Men's Basketball
Badger player before the game against Iowa starts. January 3, 2025.
Men's Basketball: Badgers fall 85-83 to Bruins, drop to 5-3 in Big Ten following trip out west
Badger Herald archival photo of UW basketball team. January 30, 2024.
Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin faces adversity after hot start
Badger Forward Nolan Winter vs. Appalachian State. November 10, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin cruises past UCF to open Greenbrier Tip-Off
The Wisconsin Men's Basketball team beat the University of Arizona 103-88 Friday night. November 15, 2024.
Men's Basketball: Badgers down No. 9 Arizona Wildcats 103-88 in historic fashion
Badger Herald archival photo of a Men's Basketball game.
Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin dominates Appalachian State behind Tonje’s all-around game
Badger Herald archival photo of UW basketball team. January 30, 2024.
Men's Basketball: Wisconsin triumphs over Montana State behind Klesmit's big night
More in Sports
Badger Herald archival photo of the women's volleyball team. December 9, 2023.
Volleyball: Badgers fall to Nebraska in regional final of NCAA tournament
The Badgers faced off against the Gophers. October 18, 2024.
Women's Hockey: Badgers enjoy great first half of season, remain unanimous No. 1
Quarterback Locke throws the ball amidst defensive pressure. November 29, 2024.
Football: Three Badger quarterbacks enter NCAA transfer portal following 2024 season
Kohl Center. November 8, 2024.
Men's Hockey: Badgers unable to complete sweep, fall 3-2 in overtime against No. 1 Michigan State
The men's basketball team played Michigan Tuesday night. December 3, 2024.
Men's Basketball: Badgers lose to Michigan Wolverines 67-64 in Big Ten opener
Badger Herald archival photo of the women's volleyball team. December 9, 2023.
Volleyball: Badgers wrap up their season, what's next for the No. 7 squad?
Donate to The Badger Herald