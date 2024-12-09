Men’s Hockey: Badgers unable to complete sweep, fall 3-2 in overtime against No. 1 Michigan State

The University of Wisconsin Badgers came into Saturday’s game hoping to continue their great performance against the No. 1 ranked Michigan State Friday night, where they handed the Spartans their second loss of the season, winning four to zero, and extending their unbeaten streak to five games.

To add on to the magnitude of this game, former NHL star and Badger hockey great Joe Pavelski was in the house, set to be honored for his recent retirement from professional hockey. Pavelski, a Badger from 2005-2006, played 18 seasons in the NHL for the San Jose Sharks and the Dallas Stars.

Along with countless other accomplishments, Pavelski was commemorated for his success at the university, and his strong representation of Badger hockey in the NHL and the Olympics. Pavelski holds the NHL record for playoff goals by an American, was the only Badger to record at least 1000 points in the NHL and was a two-time Olympian.

Before the game, Pavelski participated in a ceremonial puck drop, setting the stage for an electric night at the Kohl Center. Pavelski was later joined on the ice by many of his former Wisconsin teammates.

The game’s opening goal was scored on a power play by graduate student Owen Lindmark off of a slashing penalty by Michigan State’s Issac Howard. The Badgers ran up the stat board this period as well, with 11 shots on goal, nine faceoff wins and four blocks in that period alone, looking on track to possibly pull off the upset again.

Wisconsin started the second period strong as well, with a couple of high-risk shots eventually leading to a close-range goal by junior Christian Fitzgerald, assisted by junior Kyle Kukkonen and sophomore Zach Schulz.

However, things began to go downhill for Wisconsin when they were assessed a bench penalty for too many men on the ice a few minutes later. Michigan State took advantage of this opportunity, scoring halfway through the power play courtesy of Charlie Stramel.

The morale was high entering the third period, following the honoring of Pavelski, and Wisconsin started strong again with multiple great shots in the first minute. But Michigan State was able to quickly rain on their party, with a goal by Joey Larson to tie the game.

When a penalty was assessed on Mikey DeAngelo of Michigan State for tripping, it felt as though this was the Badgers’ chance to pull back ahead. Despite many high-risk shots for Wisconsin on the power play, none of them were able to connect, and Michigan State was able to make a clean escape.

Still tied 2-2 at the end of the third, we entered overtime, which began with some very strong saves from senior Tommy Scarfone, allowing the Badgers to attack. But Michigan State was able to take advantage of a slight defensive zone misstep by the Badgers, and scored behind Scarfone, from Issac Howard with a precise pass by Matt Basgall.

The Badgers lost in an overtime heartbreaker 3-2 to Michigan State, however still picking up a point as they were able to force overtime.

The Badgers will look to bounce back from this tight game on Friday, Dec. 13 in Ann Arbor, Mich. against the Michigan Wolverines.