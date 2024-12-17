Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin faces adversity after hot start

After an electric 8-0 start to the season, the University of Wisconsin Badgers find themselves at 9-3, 0-2 Big Ten and grappling with the challenges of a more grueling schedule.

Though the recent three losses — Michigan, No. 5 Marquette and No. 19 Illinois — may feel like a letdown, there’s reason to remain optimistic. The team has shown promise and resilience, and with plenty of basketball ahead, the Badgers are well-positioned to make their mark as Big Ten play heats up.

The team’s early success included marquee wins over No. 9 Arizona and Pittsburgh, showcasing a group that played with confidence and cohesion. However, the schedule’s intensity ramped up quickly, exposing areas where Wisconsin still needs to grow.

A narrow 67-64 loss to Michigan at the Kohl Center kicked off Big Ten play, and subsequent road games against elite competition — Marquette and Illinois — highlighted the challenges of staying competitive in one of the toughest conferences in the country.

While three losses in four games might suggest trouble, the Badgers have shown flashes of greatness, especially on the offensive side of the ball. When this team plays together and locks in offensively, they remain a formidable opponent.

Head Coach Greg Gard emphasized in press conferences that while there’s room for improvement, the effort and potential are there. With upcoming games against ranked opponents like No. 24 UCLA, No. 11 Purdue and No. 12 Oregon, Wisconsin has opportunities to reassert themselves and build momentum heading into the Big Ten tournament in March.

Standout Performances

One major bright spot this season has been graduate student John Tonje, whose stellar play has been critical to the Badgers’ success. The transfer guard has quickly become the team’s most consistent scorer, averaging 20.8 points, five rebounds and two assists per game.

His efficiency has been remarkable, particularly from the free-throw line, where he’s shooting a jaw-dropping 93.3%. Tonje also leads the nation in free throws attempted, converting 83 of 89 so far. His ability to generate offense and perform under pressure has been vital, and he’s firmly in the conversation for All-Big Ten First Team honors.

Senior Max Klesmit has also been a key contributor, particularly when he’s knocking down shots from beyond the arc. His performance against Marquette, where he poured in 22 points on 6-of-11 shooting from three, is a prime example of how his sharpshooting can open up the floor for the rest of the team. As one of the more experienced players on the roster, Klesmit’s leadership and consistency will be critical in helping the Badgers navigate tough matchups ahead.

Sophomore John Blackwell has emerged as a gritty, hard-nosed point guard who makes his presence felt on both ends of the floor. His defensive pressure has been relentless, and his offensive contributions — 14.7 points, five rebounds and two assists per game — have been equally impressive. Blackwell’s ability to impact the game with his energy and hustle has quickly made him a fan favorite and a cornerstone of this team’s identity.

Sophomore Nolan Winter has provided valuable minutes, including a standout performance in the win against Butler, where he tallied 20 points, eight rebounds and a block. His versatility and ability to stretch the floor will make him a key piece moving forward.

Challenges and areas for growth

While there have been many positives, the Badgers are still working to find their rhythm. Senior Steven Crowl, a veteran presence on the frontcourt, has struggled to replicate his production from last season.

After averaging 11.2 points and 7.3 rebounds last year, Crowl has regressed, scoring in double digits just twice this season and often disappearing in key moments. Against Illinois, he played 19 minutes without grabbing a single rebound — a performance typical of the inconsistency that has plagued him so far.

Gard has been vocal about Crowl needing to step up, particularly in terms of rebounding and aggression. If Crowl can rediscover his confidence, it would provide a significant boost to Wisconsin’s frontcourt.

Defensively, the team has had lapses in recent losses. Against Marquette, the inability to contain senior guard Kam Jones, who erupted for 32 points and six assists, was a glaring issue. Similarly, in the loss to Illinois, two players scored over 20 points, and the Badgers couldn’t get timely stops. Gard has emphasized the need for improved defensive execution, particularly as the team faces an increasingly tough slate of opponents.

Offensively, the Badgers have struggled with consistency. In the Illinois game, Winter and Tonje were both held to 2-of-7 shooting from three, and the team as a whole struggled to find its rhythm. When the shots aren’t falling, Wisconsin must rely on its defense to keep games close — a strategy that has worked in the past but requires sustained effort and focus.

Looking ahead

Despite the recent skid, there’s no need to hit the panic button. This team is still jelling, and the early-season adversity could pay dividends later in the year. The Badgers boast one of the deepest and most balanced rosters in the country, with veteran leadership and young talent blending together.

Tonje’s offensive brilliance, Klesmit’s shooting, and Blackwell’s tenacity give Wisconsin a strong foundation. If Crowl can return to form and the team fixes its defensive lapses, the Badgers will be well-equipped to compete against the best in the Big Ten.

With the Big Ten tournament and NCAA Tournament still months away, the Badgers have plenty of time to fine-tune their game. Their next opportunity to bounce back comes on Dec. 22, when they return to the Kohl Center to face Detroit Mercy.

The season may have hit a rough patch, but this is still a team with tremendous potential. As Gard and his players continue to adjust and grow, the Badgers remain a team to watch in the months ahead. For now, Wisconsin fans should remain optimistic — this group has the talent, depth and determination to make some noise when it matters most.