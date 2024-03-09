Women’s Hockey: Wisconsin makes improbable comeback over Minnesota, propels team to WCHA finals

After a sweep over the St. Thomas Tommies at home in the WCHA Quarterfinals, the Badgers traveled to Minnesota for the WCHA Final Face Off, where they faced the Golden Gophers Friday afternoon. The Badgers had swept the Golden Gophers at home last month, including a 4–3 OT thriller.

The Badgers wasted no time getting started on Friday afternoon. Thirty-eight seconds into the matchup, Kirsten Simms received the puck in front of the net, and a quick move from right to left deked out Minnesota goaltender Skylar Vetter, sending the Badgers off to a quick 1–0 lead.

Minnesota would quickly respond as Josephin Bouveng collected a rebound of Wisconsin’s freshman goaltender Ava McNaughton, and sent it by her left side to tie the matchup. While the Badgers’ had typically been starting redshirt junior Jane Gervais, it was McNaughton who was given the nod for the WCHA semifinal.

With 12:47 remaining in the first period, the Gophers fired a shot which deflected off the boards in front of the net. After a brief scrum in front of the net, Minnesota junior Ella Huber guided the puck past the red line before the net dismounted, giving the Gophers a 2–1 lead.

The Badgers would tie it up with 11:09 remaining in the second period on Simms’ power play goal. Simms was recently named the WCHA Player of the Year. Her two goals tonight were her 30th and 31st of the season.

The Gophers went on the power play with 4:09 remaining in the third period. Twenty-five seconds into the power play, Peyton Hemp slid the puck past the right pad of McNaughton to take a 3–2 lead for the Gophers. Minnesota has been the best team in the NCAA on the power play this season, as they had converted 37.1% of the time going into the matchup.

With time dwindling down under ten seconds, Casey O’ Brien fired what could have been a centering pass, but hit the back of Vettar and went into the back of the net. The goal was scored with 8.8 seconds remaining.

Eight minutes into overtime, Badgers’ redshirt junior Lacey Eden, with her back to the net, fired a spinning backhand by Vettar’s left pad to send the Badgers to the WCHA Quarterfinals.

It was an improbable victory for the Badgers, who trailed at two separate times on Friday afternoon.

The Badgers will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the WCHA Finals Saturday afternoon. The Badgers were able to defeat the Buckeyes in their final matchup of the regular season after trailing by two goals. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m.