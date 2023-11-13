Volleyball: Badgers dominate Terrapins in College Park

In a dominating performance, the University of Wisconsin volleyball team claimed a resounding victory against the University of Maryland Terrapins in a three-set match on Friday night in Maryland. The Badgers showcased a balanced offensive strategy en route to a season sweep with set scores of 25-10, 25-21 and 25-9.

One notable change in the Badgers’ lineup saw Anna Smrek out, with Temi Thomas-Ailara moving to the right side and Julia Orzol returning to the outside. Gulce Guctekin took on the libero role. Sarah Franklin led the team with 10 kills, closely followed by Devyn Robinson and Carter Booth with nine kills each. The team’s exceptional performance was highlighted by an impressive .500 hitting percentage, 41 kills and only one error in 80 attempts.

Maryland struggled with a .037 hitting percentage. The Terrapins managed 27 kills with 23 errors in 107 attempts. Sam Csire led Maryland with a match-high 15 kills. The Badgers demonstrated their defensive prowess with 13 blocks compared to Maryland’s single block. CC Crawford, Robinson and Booth contributed significantly to the Badgers’ solid blocking performance.

The Badgers showcased their dominance in the first set and secured a 25-10 win with an outstanding start. Maryland put up a fight in the second set and stayed within six points for most of it, but the Badgers maintained control and ultimately won 25-21. The third set saw the Badgers step on the gas and jump out to a 10-1 lead. UW then extended its advantage to a decisive 25-9 victory.

The victory marked a significant milestone for the Badgers’ head coach Kelly Sheffield. He surpassed former head coach Pete Waite for the most Big Ten wins in program history with 171, according to WKOW. The Badgers recorded 13 blocks, achieving double-digit blocks for the 12th time this season. They also achieved a season-high hitting percentage of .500.

On the other side, the University of Maryland, despite the enthusiastic support of a packed crowd at the XFINITY Center Pavilion, couldn’t overcome the Badgers’ dominance. Csire led the Terps with 15 kills, contributing to more than half of Maryland’s total kills in the match. Despite their efforts, the Terps fell short in all three sets, with set scores of 10-25, 21-25 and 9-25.

Ultimately, UW delivered a commanding performance and showcased its offensive and defensive prowess with a decisive victory over the University of Maryland Terrapins.