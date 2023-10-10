Women’s Hockey: Wisconsin sweeps Boston College in home opener

In a thrilling home opener Oct. 5, the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team triumphed over Boston College with a score of 5–3. The victory showcased the depth and talent of the team, as five different members of UW contributed to the scoring.

The game started with the Eagles taking an early lead, but it did not take long for the Badgers to respond. Lacey Eden, a standout player for Wisconsin, notched her sixth goal of the season, leveling the score. Sarah Wozniewicz extended the lead for the Badgers early in the first period with a goal of her own. But, Boston College managed to counter with two more goals, gaining a 3–2 lead by the end of the opening frame.

The second period saw Marianne Picard finding the back of the net for the cardinal and white, tying the game. Britta Curl then delivered a snipe to put the Badgers back in the lead. Chayla Edwards sealed the victory with her second career goal late in the third period.

The Badgers dominated the shots on goal, outshooting Boston College 56–18 in the series opener. This impressive statistic continued their trend of overpowering opponents with a shot count of 174–40 in their favor over the first three games of the season.

UW’s victory marked their eighth consecutive win against Boston College, maintaining their unbeaten record against the Eagles, both at home and overall. Edwards’ goal was particularly significant, as it was her first since Oct. 18, 2019.

Head coach Mark Johnson praised his team’s response to being down early, highlighting their resilience and performance. He emphasized the importance of competition and communication as the foundation of their game plan for the opening matches.

Senior captain Curl acknowledged the early-season challenges and defensive breakdowns but highlighted the team’s efforts to claw back into the game and maintain their energy and momentum.

The Badgers continued their dominance in the second game of the series the following day with a resounding 12–2 victory over Boston College. Nine different Badgers contributed to the scoring, with Curl, Eden and Wozniewicz each netting two goals.

The team showcased their offensive prowess, with several players reaching career milestones in the game. Eden capitalized on the power play for her seventh goal of the season, Cassie Hall doubled the lead late in the first period and Casey O’Brien scored her 50th career goal early in the second.

UW’s power play was particularly effective, with Curl tallying her 20th power play goal and joining the ranks of the top Badger power play goal-scorers in school history.

The victory improved the Badgers’ all-time record against Boston College to 9-0-0, with a perfect 4-0-0 record in Madison. Johnson stressed the importance of managing the ebbs and flows of the season and maintaining a strong work ethic.

The game also featured the unveiling of the NCAA Championship Banner, a special moment for the team, with alumni in attendance. The Badgers are now gearing up for their next challenge — hosting Minnesota State to continue a six-game home stand at LaBahn Arena. With their strong start to the season, the No. 1 team in the land is poised for another successful campaign.