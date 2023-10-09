Women’s Soccer: Wisconsin secures victory on Alumni Day

Thursday night was different in many ways for the University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team.

Players of the past, present and future were honored at halftime in what was Alumni Day at McClimon Soccer Complex.

The team was also playing its first game of the season nationally ranked, sitting at No. 20 in the coaches poll with wins against LSU, Iowa and Minnesota. They’ve lost just once in Big Ten play against reigning conference champion Michigan State a couple of weeks ago.

Their close games against a currently first-ranked North Carolina team and a top-25 Duke team in August only further serves as a testament of how well they’ve played top competition.

A win against Northwestern would also allow the Badgers to secure sole status of second place in the Big Ten rankings.

What wasn’t different on Thursday was redshirt senior Emma Jaskaniec’s performance. Jaskaniec opened the match’s scoring in the 12th minute off senior Izzy Verdugo’s assist.

She quickly followed it up with another goal of her own, this time coming on a turn-around shot just in front of the goalkeeper’s box to finish Ashley Martinez’s pass. She has now scored seven goals on the season.

The Northwestern Wildcats struggled to clear the ball, allowing the Badgers to get off six shots in the first half.

Swarming defense by the Badgers prevented the Wildcats from getting a single shot off, let alone a shot on goal.

Coming out of halftime, the Wildcats found more success, including a goal in the 48th minute from senior Ella Hase on one of their eight shots in the second half.

“They changed, they played more aggressively,” Badgers’ head coach Paula Wilkins said. “We didn’t respond well.”

That increased aggression led to seven shots. Nevertheless, the Badgers staved off the Wildcats well enough. Graduate student goalkeeper Erin McKinney notched a save in the 72nd minute and helped shut down a Wildcat fast break in the 66th minute.

Wildcat sophomore Brooke Miller had another chance to tie the game shortly after McKinney was assessed a red card in the 82nd minute. Sophomore Drew Stover, who was filling in for McKinney, saved Miller’s shot before it could find the back right of the net.

Now second in the Big Ten standings after rattling off three straight wins, the Badgers get a full week off until their next game at Illinois.

Jaskaniec, in particular, will look to get healthy. She was hit in the head by a ricochet off a Northwestern player and exited the game in the 66th minute. Trainers promptly put her through the concussion protocol.

After their game against Illinois next week, the Badgers will host their last home game against Ohio State Oct. 15.

Sixth-ranked Penn State awaits them Oct. 22 with the Big Ten playoffs beginning Oct. 29.

“We’re just taking it one game at a time,” Wilkins said. “We’re focused on Illinois for right now.”