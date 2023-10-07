Assessing impact of Camp Randall’s renovation, in-game experience for fans

Camp Randall Stadium, then consisting of a combined 10,000 concrete and wooden seats, hosted the Badgers for the first time as they defeated the Minnesota Gophers 10-7 Nov. 3, 1917. Erected from the grounds of a Union Army training camp during the civil war, the fourth oldest arena in the nation now invites 76,118 members of Badger faithful to jump around each Saturday.

With over a century of history to its name, the stadium has endured several renovations, including one substantial change to the design of the south end zone in 2022. In exchange for 6,000 bleacher seats, 2,300 premium seats now welcome Badger fans outside the Wisconsin Field House, according to the project’s website.

Intended to enhance the gameday experience for dedicated ticket holders and casual Badger fans alike, the University of Wisconsin Athletic Department hoped to transform the atmosphere through several in-game amenities. The refurbishment included access to hospitality clubs, climate-controlled amenities and a laundry list of food and beverage options, according to the website.

Camp Randall’s project timeline obtained approval in May of 2021, and football-frenzied Wisconsinites certainly let Athletic Director Chris McIntosh know of their approval.

“It’s been well received,” McIntosh said in 2022. “This project was born out of feedback that we got from our season ticket holders. They wanted a different experience, but yet open air. A little more hospitality … sales have been great.”

UW Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Communications Justin Doherty said he develops an understanding for how fan’s receive each experience at Camp Randall following home games through fan criticisms and acclaim.

To him, this feedback allows the department to make adjustments and elevate each facet of Wisconsin’s 60 minutes on the gridiron.

“We get feedback from fans after every game, no matter which game,” Doherty said. “We had feedback about the game environment after the first game and we responded, or attempted to respond, to everyone who reached out to us and called. I think the response from our standpoint was that we want Camp Randall to be a great gameday environment … the best gameday environment in the country. There are multiple audiences in the stadium on a gameday — you have new fans, long-time fans, alums, students — and you want to create a game day that resonates with everybody, so you’re always trying to find that sweet spot. We welcomed the feedback from fans.”

This response applies more than ever during Wisconsin’s 2023-2024 campaign. With first-year head coach Luke Fickell manning the sidelines, UW will look to return to its Rose Bowl-level success during Wisconsin luminary Barry Alvarez’s tenure nearly two decades ago.

Through three games, including a pair of home victories against the University of Buffalo and Georgia Southern University, the Badgers boast a 3-1 September record. Alongside the action transpiring on the turf, Doherty and company aim to establish a dependable system for in-game entertainment.

“I think we want to keep trying new things,” Doherty said. “We want to keep things fresh and spontaneous, while also respecting and preserving the traditions that generations of fans enjoy.”

This season, the athletic department received early feedback on the sound system throughout the stadium.

Despite the notoriety for playing House of Pain’s “Jump Around” between the third and fourth quarters, Badger devotees detected potential flaws in Camp Randall’s audio-based projections. It’s certainly part of the business.

“You’re always trying to establish that sweet spot [and ensure] you’re doing a good job responding to a variety of audiences from the audience of the stadium. So, we’ll continue to be open to input from fans. Like I said, we all want the same thing — the best environment in college football.”

Still, the personable exchanges enable those working closely with in-game experiences to adapt.

In response, fans acknowledged these efforts and expressed their appreciation, something Doherty finds valuable.

“Actually we have gotten several emails that I’ve seen that said ‘thank you for listening and thank you for paying attention to the feedback,’” Doherty said. “In that regard, it feels like it was in a good place for the Georgia Southern game.”

Wisconsin returns to Camp Randall for its homecoming match vs. the University of Rutgers on Oct. 7. Following a 21-point victory in West Lafayette, Fickell’s platoon hopes to build off a respectable beginning to a much-anticipated season.

This spring, after 100 days in Madison, Fickell, a former Ohio State Buckeye, reflected on his reception from the Madison community. Even outside the four lines, he felt the Badger faithful’s passion for the program.

“I think this community in general, this state in particular, [realize] the program is much bigger than even the people,” Fickell said in the interview.

With five more home games remaining, the UW Athletic Department will look to reciprocate this sentiment on Wisconsin’s most beloved playing field.