Men’s Soccer: Wisconsin improves to 3-0 in conference play, shuts out Maryland

The University of Wisconsin men’s soccer program hosted the University of Maryland in a matchup at the McClimon Soccer Complex Sunday, Sept. 24.

This game was the first of the Power of Us initiative this season for UW, which according to the UW-Madison Athletic Department, aims to “work together to foster moments of connection to build a better community and a better UW.”

The Badgers ran off winners against the former Big Ten champions, with the winning goal coming from freshman Markie Hrvojevic in the 72nd minute. Terrapin goalkeeper Jamie Lowell struggled to collect a Badger cross and Hrvojevic was the fastest to react to the spill and turn the ball into the back of the net.

Men’s Soccer: Wisconsin drops I-94 matchup against MarquetteThe University of Wisconsin men’s soccer team (3-1-1) looked to continue their hot start to the season Monday night, as Read…

Hrvojevic’s goal was his first of the season and first of his Badger career since joining from Croatian side of Hajduk Split Youth. With his goal, Hrvojevic also becomes the fifth member of the cardinal and white to score a goal this season.

The game was a relatively clean affair, with the only yellow card being shown to UW midfielder Tim Bielic, despite fervent petitions to referee Nikola Aleksic from both benches for cards throughout the game. But the game wasn’t without excitement as Maryland was awarded a penalty kick in the 25th minute, which, to the joy of the Badger crowd, was struck powerfully over the crossbar.

From cobblestone of Pamplona to Madison: Meet Wisconsin men’s soccer’s Iñaki IribarrenA young Iñaki Iribarren enjoyed floating between midfield, striker and goalkeeper during street soccer games in Pamplona, Spain, where he Read…

The Badgers’ goalkeeper, junior Nate Crockford, along with the defense, maintained a strong performance throughout the match, comfortably handling the only on-target Terrapin shot late in the game. Crockford registered his sixth clean sheet of the season out of nine games, surpassing the tally the Badgers achieved last season with five.

The Badgers were fresh off a late comeback 2-2 draw against Big Ten rivals Northwestern and the win against the Terrapins saw their record improve to 4-2-3 overall. This result also means the Badgers have now gone three games without a loss and remain undefeated in Big Ten play this season.

Looking to maintain their Big Ten unbeaten run, the Badgers’ next game will see them travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to face off against the Wolverines from the University of Michigan in another conference matchup Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.