Badgers celebrate 25 years of ‘Jump Around’

The iconic “Jump Around” tradition will celebrate its 25th year at Camp Randall Stadium this fall. The moment before the fourth quarter when the stadium erupts into a jumping frenzy to House of Pain’s hit song “Jump Around” is known for physically shaking Camp Randall, emphasizing its unified power.

The tradition was born Oct. 10, 1998 when the University of Wisconsin played Purdue in their homecoming match, according to the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

Football: Wisconsin debuts Luke Fickell era with a 38-17 victory over BuffaloIn their first game under new head coach Luke Fickell, the No. 19 University of Wisconsin football team (1-0, 0-0 Read…

“I feel like the ‘Jump Around’ is nationally recognized as one of the most present football traditions around the country,” UW junior Ainsley McElligott said. “‘Jump Around’ isn’t the main reason I go to football games but I will always wait to leave until after they’ve done ‘Jump Around.’ I think a lot of people come to Badger games to experience this tradition.”

“Jump Around” originated when injured tight end Ryan Sondrup, a 1999 graduate, was interning for the UW Athletics marketing team. He wanted to create more excitement in the stadium. He decided to inquire about making a stadium playlist with former Assistant Athletic Director of Marketing Kevin Kluender, according to ESPN.

Sondrup’s teammate Erik Waisanen, a 2000 graduate, was bartending at Wando’s, a local bar, when Sondrup decided to come in to test out different songs for the next game. After only hearing the first four notes of “Jump Around” blast at Wando’s, they immediately decided it needed to be heard throughout Camp Randall, according to ESPN.

The following Saturday, the game was tight going into the fourth quarter, the Badgers only leading by a touchdown against the Drew Brees-led Purdue team. At the start of the final stretch, the speakers blared the House of Pain hit and the stadium was lifted. Everyone jumped along to the catchy lyrics of “Jump Around,” according to the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

The tradition never died and has been going strong until this very day. Every game, Camp Randall explodes to “Jump Around” before the fourth quarter to give the Badgers an extra push with a single game exception in 2003 due to stadium renovations. Going just one game without hearing the song sent fans into an uproar, leading administrators to get the engineers approval for it to play at the next game, according to the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

Notes, highlights, projections for UW athletics in 2023As the summer comes to a close and the weather begins to cool throughout the Midwest, students at the University Read…

“The ‘Jump Around’ tradition gives me a sense of pride for being at Wisconsin,” McElligott said. “Almost every person around the country has heard of the ‘Jump Around’ tradition and it makes me feel proud for being part of it. I think every person that goes to the football games waits for ‘Jump Around.’ You really haven’t gone to a Badger game if you haven’t jumped around.”

Everlast, the House of Pain front man, paid a visit to the Badgers Nov. 5, 2022 for the Maryland game. Thanking Wisconsin for keeping the song alive for 30 years and counting, Everlast got to experience the enthusiasm fans bring to the game, according to ESPN.

“It’s so culturally recognized,” UW sophomore Grayson Mandl said. “It’s something that if you’re not a football fan, you can enjoy it. And even as a football fan, it makes the game more exciting.”

“Jump Around” not only motivates spectators, but has in turn impacted game outcomes for the Badgers. The Badgers have rallied back from trailing their opponent in the fourth quarter after being energized by the stadium.

Highlighted on Sept. 24, 2005, UW welcomed No. 14 ranked Michigan to Camp Randall Stadium, and trailed in a back-and-forth affair heading into the fourth quarter. Down 20–16, quarterback John Stocco snuck through the defense and scored a touchdown to put the Badgers up 23-20 with 24 seconds remaining. Eventually, they won the game and defended their home turf with an upset victory.

Similarly, on Nov. 15, 2008, Wisconsin took on their Thanksgiving rivals in a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Down after the third quarter, Wisconsin was looking for a burst of energy to get on top. Camp Randall brought the excitement to the players with “Jump Around” and turned the game around winning 35–32, according to ESPN.

“It is a very important part of Wisconsin football culture, because it gets everybody excited for something that’s late in the game,” Mandl said. “And it doesn’t matter if they’re winning or losing, everybody still is good. You can even see it when the other teams come in … they’re taking it all in.”