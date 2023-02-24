Let’s face it — some of the most prolific jerseys in professional and collegiate basketball stand alone. Whether it be the iconic Pistons’ teal gear, the throwback Vancouver Grizzlies’ threads or the Raptors’ dinosaur-clad pinstripes during the late ‘90s, hoops fanatics possess a deep-seated love for their athletes’ apparel.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team certainly captured this spirit in their 2022-2023 alternate uniforms. In the third edition of the “By the Players” effort, members of UW’S 125th basketball team collaborated with affiliates at Under Armour to craft the latest jersey.

In combining elegance with social responsibility, this rendition features all-black uniforms and golden pinstripes sporting the words “EQUALITY, UNITY, WISCONSIN FORWARD” that illuminate both the front and back of the jersey. The word “Wisconsin” runs across the chest in black letters bordered with both red and gold too.

The overall colorway, however, may exist as the most unique touch to the new threads. The university crest logo, emboldened with a black “W,” rests atop each of the players’ last names. In July of 2020, the UW Athletic Department and Badger student-athletes elected to include the symbol on uniforms to support marginalized communities on campus.

Former UW Director of Athletics, Barry Alvarez echoed the importance of this sentiment.

“I have previously stated my commitment to taking meaningful steps involving issues of diversity and inclusion in our athletic department,” Alvarez said in a 2020 interview. “There is plenty of work to do, but I am pleased we will be able to show our support in a way that is important to our student-athletes.”

Wisconsin, notorious for its cardinal and white color scheme, flipped the switch for this campaign. Following the team’s official announcement Dec. 19, a collection of fans, recruits and student-athletes weighed in on the decision.

“I think unity is a big word to put on a jersey,” junior Jordan Davis said. “It shows that we care about each individual here on this campus.”

Following the snow storm-induced cancellation of the Dec. 23 bout against Grambling State, head coach Greg Gard’s group debuted their new threads Jan. 17 in front of a packed house in Madison.

Following Wisconsin Athletics’ week-long commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, the team continued to rock their sleek pinstripes while conveying unity to local and national audiences. Throughout February, the Badgers sported their new jerseys in multiple contests, both home and on the road, in recognition of Black History Month.

Under Armour also joined forces with Wisconsin women’s program to design the team’s alternate jerseys. These black threads spotlight a large red Motion “W” above the player numbers and five red stripes running down each side to accentuate the program’s five pillars — Winning Mindset, Integrity, Selflessness, Communication and Legacy.

Throughout November and December, women’s basketball head coach Marisa Moseley’s group donned the new jerseys to continue their celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX. As the nation approaches the three-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd and one of the most turbulent summers in the United States’ history, uplifting marginalized groups will remain a focal point in UW’s athletic sphere.