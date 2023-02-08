The Wisconsin Women’s hockey team (21-8-1) returned to action this past weekend, facing off against the St. Cloud State Huskies (16-15-0). Despite their best efforts, the team split the set, losing 0-1 Feb. 3 and winning 3-2 Feb. 4.

Friday night, 14,430 fans showed out for Wisconsin’s seventh “Fill the Bowl” game at the Kohl Center.

Women’s Hockey: Badgers in the 2022 Winter OlympicsThe 2022 Winter Olympics was stacked current and future University of Wisconsin women’s hockey players. Alex (Rigsby) Cavallini, Brianna Decker, Read…

Game 1

Cami Kronish got the nod in goal for the Badgers who were looking to pick up their fifth straight win. The Badgers quickly brought the crowd to their feet when Britta Curl fired home a goal following a phenomenal feed by Jesse Compher. But the officials ruled the play offside after a challenge by St. Cloud.

Minutes later, coincidental minors put the teams at four on four, and St. Cloud’s Jenniina Nylund beat Kronish to her short side, giving St. Cloud a 1-0 lead. Jojo Chobak stood strong in goal for the Huskies, who held onto their lead for the remainder of the period.

A sloppy second period provided very little for the Badgers. Curl and Laila Edwards got open looks on the power play but were again denied by Chobak as St. Cloud took their narrow advantage into the final frame.

Wisconsin continued to control play as the third period began, but as they started to press harder, cracks opened up in their defense. An Edwards slip in the offensive zone gave the Huskies a breakaway, but Kronish made a dazzling pad save to keep the Badgers alive.

Maddie Wheeler found herself on a breakaway with five minutes left but was stopped by Chobak again. Despite several more close calls, the breakthrough never came for the Badgers, who could not solve Chobak. St. Cloud’s star goalie put up an incredible 39 saves in game one.

Women’s Hockey: Badgers losing streak slides into new yearThe normally dominant University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team recently hit a rough patch. After starting the year with a Read…

Game 2

Jane Gervais started the game in goal for the Badgers, who hoped to rebound on Saturday, as they returned to La Bahn for game two of the series.

Game two could not have started any worse for the Badgers. Klára Hymlárová stole the puck in the offensive zone and fed it to Courtney Hall, who shot it past Gervais, giving the Huskies an early lead.

Wisconsin did come up with a response five minutes later. Jesse Compher deflected the puck over the St. Cloud goalie’s outstretched glove, tying the score at one. Only a minute later, a Caroline Harvey shot found its way through, giving Wisconsin their first lead of the series.

The Badgers continued their momentum into the second period. The Edwards sisters combined with Chayla finding Laila, who scored and extended Wisconsin’s lead to 3-1. Wisconsin nearly added a fourth shortly after, but Lacey Eden couldn’t jam the puck in on a rebound.

With the game ticking into the third period, the Huskies began to search for a lifeline back into the game. They eventually got one when Jane Gervais mishandled a bouncing puck giving Taylor Lind a wide-open net to cut the deficit to one.

St. Cloud continued to push for the third but was stifled by the Wisconsin offense, which held the puck for almost all of the last five minutes, stopping St. Cloud from even having a whiff of an equalizer. This dominant puck possession secured Wisconsin’s victory as they earned a series split.

Women’s Hockey: Wisconsin completes road sweep over St. ThomasFollowing their sweep versus Minnesota State, the University of Wisconsin’s women’s hockey team hoped to continue their momentum with a Read…

Stars of the weekend

Jesse Compher — After failing to convert her chances Friday night, Compher responded in a big way Saturday. Compher opened the scoring, alongside gathering assists on the other two goals, giving herself a three-point night in a game the Badgers needed to win.

Laila Edwards — The standout freshman continued her strong rookie season. On Friday night, Laila was involved in several of the Badger’s big chances tallying four shots. Laila’s production showed up on the score sheet Saturday as she added the game-winning goal alongside the primary assist on the second Wisconsin goal.

Jojo Chobak — The St. Cloud goalie deserves a ton of praise for her Friday night performance. In front of a hostile crowd, Chobak stood on her head with her 39-save-shutout leading St. Cloud to their first win vs. Wisconsin in 33 games.