The University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team announced the addition of Boston University transfer Jesse Compher on Tuesday. The silver medal-winning 2022 Olympian will join the Badgers after four years at Boston University.

In the 2018-19 season Compher set a program record for assists in a single season with 44. Her play earned her a spot as a second-team All-American and a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award. Over four years in Boston, she tallied 127 points over 109 games.

Compher is a native of Northbrook, Illinois, and the sister of Colorado Avalanche forward J.T. Compher. Prior to Boston University, she played for the Chicago Mission alongside another current Badger, Nicole LaMantia.

Compher is a two-time gold medalist with the United States under-18 team at the IIHF women’s world championships.

She is a much needed addition to next season’s roster that will be lacking serious experience and minutes. Her role as a right-shot scoring forward should hopefully fill some of the void left by another former transfer from a Boston school, Daryl Watts.

The Badgers failed to reach the Frozen Four in 2022 after a loss in the NCAA regional round to Northeastern. Head coach Mark Johnson will have a new playmaker to work with as the team prepares for a deeper run next season.