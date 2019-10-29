For those who chose to attend both of the Wisconsin women’s hockey games at LaBahn Arena this past weekend, there might have been a sense of deja vu.

The Badgers (10-0, 4-0 WCHA) defeated Bemidji State (3-4-1, 2-2-0) by a score of 4–1 both Saturday and Sunday. While both scores may have ended up as identical by the end of the match, Saturday’s matchup was a much more competitive affair.

Women’s Hockey: Minnesota-Wisconsin rivalry best in college sportsSeparated by 273 miles of hate, Minnesota and Wisconsin have always been bitter rivals in athletics. For most, the biggest Read…

A first-period goal from Mekenzie Steffen gave the Badgers the early lead they are certainly accustomed to at this point in the season. But the Beavers weren’t ready to go hide away in their dam quite yet.

Following Steffen’s eighth-minute goal, the game remained in a deadlock for the better part of the next 16 minutes of game time. This stretch subsided with an equalizing goal from Bemidji State’s Reece Hunt. While this goal brought the game to a precarious tie, the Badgers would ultimately pull away from the Beavers as they have against all previous opponents throughout the season.

In the 12th minute of the second period, Britta Curl added the go-ahead goal for the Badgers, her sixth of the season. The Badgers would then add two insurance goals late in the third period to seal the deal in the opening game of their double header against the Beavers.

Women’s Hockey: Johnson’s coaching ability drives team successWith yet another undefeated start to their regular season coming fresh off an NCAA Title earlier in 2019, it’s time Read…

Sunday’s matchup proved a more dominant affair in favor of the Badgers, despite the fact that the scoreline again read 4–1. Bemidji State goalkeeper Lauren Bench faced an astounding total of 41 shots throughout the game. Kristen Campbell faced just 14.

The Badgers also managed to get out to an early lead compared to Saturday’s game. Abby Roque and star transfer Daryl Watts both provided first period goals in a contest that had the potential to quickly get out of the Beaver’s hands.

Women’s Hockey: Badgers dominate in fourth straight sweep against Long IslandThe No. 1 University of Wisconsin women’s hockey game (8-0-0, 2-0-0 WCHA) skated past the Long Island Sharks (0-4-0, 0-2-0 Read…

While the Beavers managed to tack on a late third-period goal to decrease the final margin of victory, it came on the heels of additional goals from Sophie Shirley and Caitlin Schneider in the second and third periods, respectively.

With a wide array of Badgers providing offense contribution as well as consistently strong performances from Campbell, the team demonstrated why they are one of, if not the, best teams in the nation. These two wins allowed the Badgers to retain their No. 1 national ranking as they prepare to take on No. 2 Minnesota in Minneapolis next weekend in the first border battle of the season.