The No. 2 University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team (24-4, 14-4 WCHA) returns home to LaBahn Arena for a weekend slate against the Minnesota State Mavericks (9-13-5, 3-12-3).

After holding onto their No. 1 ranking since mid-October, the Badgers failed to retain their spot after their split against Bemidji State last weekend, losing 2–1 last Friday and winning 4–0 Saturday. Border Battle rival Minnesota claimed the top spot in the USCHO.com Division I women’s poll Monday.

Wisconsin forwards Sam Cogan and Abby Roque enter the weekend with 99 career points apiece and will look to join an exclusive 100-point career mark that only 24 Badgers in program history have joined. Roque leads the team in assists and is tied with senior Annie Pankowski for the team lead in points with 30.

Despite falling in their series-opener last weekend, the Badgers boast the country’s best defense led by goalie Kristen Campbell, who enters the weekend with an NCAA Division I-best 1.15 goals-against average and is tied for the NCAA lead with six shutouts in 2018-19. Campbell took home WCHA Goalie of the Month honors Monday.

As UW Head Coach Mark Johnson has his jersey retired Saturday during the Badgers’ men’s hockey game against Ohio State, the women’s team will honor the Badger legend with commemorative pre-game warmups. Johnson — the winningest coach in NCAA women’s collegiate ice hockey history — will become the first men’s hockey player to have his jersey hang from the Kohl Center rafters.

Minnesota State recently lost an exhibition game to the Minnesota Whitecaps 3–0 last Saturday at the Verizon Center, their first shutout loss since a 2–0 loss to Ohio State Dec. 2.

Wisconsin holds an impressive 82-2-3 record all-time against Minnesota State, including a 23-game unbeaten streak in which they have outscored the Mavericks 112-10. UW swept Minnesota State 2–1 and 2–0 on the road Nov. 2-3.

Puck drops are set for 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at LaBahn Arena. Friday’s game can be seen on Fox Sports Wisconsin and listened to live on 100.9 FM, and Saturday’s game can be seen on BTN Plus and listened to live on 1310 AM. Both games can be followed live on Twitter @BadgerWHockey.