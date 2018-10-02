The No. 22 University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team (8-2-3, 2-1-3 Big Ten) tied both Rutgers (7-1-4, 3-0-2 Big Ten) and Maryland (3-6-4, 1-3-1 Big Ten) over the weekend in 0–0 decisions both in Madison.

The first contest versus Rutgers saw few attacking opportunities as the Scarlet Knights outmatched the Badgers in shots on goal just three to one in the 110 minutes of stagnant play. The game was also an astonishing fifth straight overtime game for Rutgers goalkeeper Meagan McClelland, her fourth shutout of the year.

In her post-game conversation with UW Athletics, Wisconsin Head Coach Paula Wilkins was impressed by the Badgers’ ability to keep up with a solid Rutgers squad, but couldn’t overlook her team’s silent offense.

“I think we need to be more potent in our attack. Getting one shot on goal is not enough for us. We need to focus on that and that’s something we’ll talk about tomorrow and try to watch some video and get a little bit better at,” Wilkins said.

Wisconsin’s next game against Maryland wasn’t much more offensively robust . The teams tied with four shots on goal each and end double overtime in a draw. Maryland goalkeeper Rachel Egyed gained her fourth shutout on the year while Badger goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer racked up her fifth shutout.

The Badger offense has seemingly stalled in the past couple weeks as they’ve been shutout in three of their last four contests. On the year, the Badger’s 3–0 August victory over Kentucky remains the only time the team has scored more than twice in a contest.

To begin the year, 2017 leading scorer Dani Rhodes was held to zero goals through her first six games. Wisconsin was still getting scoring production from different areas as Lauren Rice, Cameron Murtha and others took on the load. But Rhodes’ offense returned to start conference play, as she scored two goals as the Badgers opened conference play. She would earn Big Ten Player of the Week for her performance.

As of late, it seems no one is hitting their mark as Wisconsin’s defense and goalie-play seem to be the only aspects keeping the team in games.

The Badgers will look to get back on the board during their Hoosier road trip this weekend as they face Indiana Friday and Purdue Sunday.