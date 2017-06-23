After going undrafted, former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball forward Nigel Hayes has officially signed on with the New York Knicks.

In a tweet sent out Friday by the UW men’s basketball account, the program officially congratulated Hayes for signing on with the Knicks.

🎶 If he can make it there, he'll make it anywhere 🎶 Congrats to @NIGEL_HAYES on signing with the @nyknicks. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/FtIMVsUX9b — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 23, 2017

The 6-foot-7 forward ended his senior season averaging 14 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Though not official yet, various reports have indicated former point guard Bronson Koenig will sign on with the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to the La Crosse Tribune, an anonymous source said Koenig is closing in on an NBA contract with the Bucks and is expected to sign on with the team July 1.

Bronson Koenig, Wisconsin's all-time 3-point leader, has agreed to join the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told Basketball Insiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 23, 2017

