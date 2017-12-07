Hundreds participated in the 5th annual Run Santa Run 5K. Runners set off on a tour of downtown Madison and had the option to stop at three holiday stations along the way.

Runners could sign up as an elf, Santa, reindeer or a tree. Many participants were very creative with their characters and even added fun accessories to accompany their runner shirts.

A portion of the proceeds from the run went to local Dane County charities.

Some ran with their furry friends and decked them out in holiday gear as well.

A organizer of the 5K dressed up as the Grinch. If you beat the Grinch you received a free slice of Ian’s Pizza.