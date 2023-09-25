Madison’s new accessible playgrounds must lead way for further inclusivity efforts

The City of Madison finished construction of its fourth inclusive playground at Oscar Rennebohm Park named the Jeff Erlanger Accessible Playground & Sprayground, holding a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 20.

Sign language and Braille communication boards, wheelchair accessible swings and a play structure that is fully connected by a ramp are only a few of the playground’s accessible features, according to a press release announcing the ribbon cutting ceremony published Sept. 19.

Playgrounds provide a space for children and adults alike to interact with peers, enhance social awareness and build confidence while trying new activities, according to an article from Kids Included Together. Approximately 12% of Madison’s children aged 15 and under have disabilities Madison Parks Foundation executive director Stephanie Franklin told Wisconsin Public Radio. But, there are only four inclusive playgrounds in Madison. This means children with disabilities are missing out on a crucial aspect of child development.

More than 85% of adults with disabilities who have lost their jobs claim it was caused in part by a lack of social skills, according to a study by Elksin and Elksin. By increasing playground accessibility in both new and existing parks, Madison can reduce this statistic and ensure children and adults with disabilities have the opportunity to build foundational social skills and relationships.

At the opening of the third inclusive playground last month, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said these playgrounds are not meant only for individuals with disabilities, but rather for all children in the community, according to Channel 3000.

Promoting inclusive playgrounds as spaces for all prevents the isolation of individuals with disabilities. The state of Wisconsin attempts to educate children with disabilities in the same manner and environment as nondisabled children as appropriate. But, students with disabilities are often placed in special education classrooms and schools, isolating them from their classmates.

Communal spaces will allow children to learn about each other’s unique capabilities in an open-minded manner. This can promote social inclusion and provide a sense of belonging for individuals with disabilities to the community at large.

The accessibility of Madison’s new playgrounds extend to individuals of all ages. This is important as inclusive playgrounds allow parents with disabilities to participate in joint recreation with their children and other adults, according to Play World.

But, Madison has not yet achieved inclusivity in all areas. For instance, a large number of the city’s bus stops are inaccessible to wheelchair users and don’t provide adequate seating, according to Tone Madison. This blocks individuals with disabilities from participating in social activities.

While accessible playgrounds are an important step forward to include disabled individuals in the larger community, the city must improve accessibility in other sectors as well.



