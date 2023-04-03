The Badger Herald Editorial Board has compiled a list of mental health resources for the UW community. If there are resources that should be added to the list, please send us an email at [email protected].
- If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is free, confidential and available 24/7. Dial 988.
- Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741
- UW students who need support and assistance can contact UHS Mental Health (24/7): 608-265-5600 (option 9)
- Dean of Students Office: 608-263-5700
- Online support groups through the UW psychiatry website
- Mental Health America of Wisconsin
- To become more informed and access more resources, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website. There is also a UW chapter — the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-UW
- The Trevor Project has crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25. Text START to 678-678 or call 1-866-488-7386
- For those who would like to become involved in community efforts to address deaths of despair, visit Safer Community.
- Trans Lifeline is a peer support service run by trans people for those who are trans and questioning: 1-877-565-8860
- For more information regarding how to support someone thinking about suicide, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services suicide prevention page.
- NAMI Dane County
- THRIVE Lifeline is for people living with disabilities, LGBTQ+ individuals, people of color and others who hold marginalized identities and experiencing issues because of — or would like to speak about — their identities. Text THRIVE to 1-313-662-8209
- Journey Health Wellness Recovery: Holds Survivors of Suicide adult self-help support group for those grieving a loved one’s death by suicide. This group meets every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 7-9 p.m.
- Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 988, press 1
- Open Path Psychotherapy Collective is a network of mental health professionals nationwide dedicated to providing mental care, both online and in-office. The Collective offers this care to a wide variety of people and groups in need at a reduced rate.
- Melanin Therapy is a directory of treatment options designed to meet the mental health needs of African-Americans and people of color.
- For those who would like to participate in suicide awareness events on campus, there is a Madison Campus Out of the Darkness Walk happening April 15 at 1 p.m.
- For journalists, take this Johns Hopkins “Responsible Reporting on Suicide for Journalists” course.