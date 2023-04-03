The Badger Herald Editorial Board has compiled a list of mental health resources for the UW community. If there are resources that should be added to the list, please send us an email at [email protected].

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is free, confidential and available 24/7. Dial 988.

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741

UW students who need support and assistance can contact UHS Mental Health (24/7): 608-265-5600 (option 9)

Online support groups through the UW psychiatry website

To become more informed and access more resources, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website. There is also a UW chapter — the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-UW

The Trevor Project has crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25. Text START to 678-678 or call 1-866-488-7386

For those who would like to become involved in community efforts to address deaths of despair, visit Safer Community.

Trans Lifeline is a peer support service run by trans people for those who are trans and questioning: 1-877-565-8860

For more information regarding how to support someone thinking about suicide, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services suicide prevention page.

THRIVE Lifeline is for people living with disabilities, LGBTQ+ individuals, people of color and others who hold marginalized identities and experiencing issues because of — or would like to speak about — their identities. Text THRIVE to 1-313-662-8209

Journey Health Wellness Recovery : Holds Survivors of Suicide adult self-help support group for those grieving a loved one’s death by suicide. This group meets every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 7-9 p.m.

Veterans Crisis Line : Dial 988, press 1

Open Path Psychotherapy Collective is a network of mental health professionals nationwide dedicated to providing mental care, both online and in-office. The Collective offers this care to a wide variety of people and groups in need at a reduced rate.

Melanin Therapy is a directory of treatment options designed to meet the mental health needs of African-Americans and people of color.