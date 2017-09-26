A proposed mine in Michigan, 150 feet from the Wisconsin border, threatens Northeastern Wisconsin. The Back Forty Mine would be built on the banks of the Menominee River, and residents and a multitude of city and county governments fear possible contamination of their drinking water and pollution in nearby Lake Michigan.

The Menominee Tribe has also spoken out forcefully against the mine, citing its encroachment on their cultural heritage, the mine’s large size and the potential for damage.

Opponents fear acid leaking into the Menominee River, contaminating both the river and Green Bay. The local economy relies on the area’s stunning natural beauty and the vitality of its water, but an accident at the mine could forever alter the landscape and the area’s future.

In addition to threatening the economic health of the region, the mine threatens the actual health of the communities who draw their water from Green Bay. The region’s culture and well-being are intimately connected to water — acid contamination would jeopardize both.

Aquila Resources, the company behind the Back Forty Mine, claims it would safeguard the area’s natural resources while bringing economic development to the region. However, the proposed mine is enormous, standing at 2,000 feet wide, 2,500 feet long and more than 750 feet deep.

Aquila is likely confident in its ability to protect the river, but no one plans to have an accident. Most residents are understandably wary — why gamble with the health of water, something fundamental to the rhythms of life?

Furthermore, the mine would only have an eight-year life. I’m not attempting to minimize the effect of good jobs, but Aquila’s claims of an economic revitalization ring hollow if it’s over and done with in eight years.

Perhaps the most vocal critic of the project has been the Menominee Tribe. The mine would be built on land containing Menominee artifacts and in close proximity to sacred ground. Contamination of the river would threaten their holiest space, the mouth of the Menominee River at Green Bay.

Understandably, the tribe spoke out forcefully against the potential desecration of their land and water. Aquila continues to ignore the protestations of the Menominee Tribe, a glaring and shameful error. The tribe deserves a voice in this process.

Despite Wisconsinites’ many legitimate concerns, their current options are limited as the proposed mine is in Michigan, and state authorities are primarily responsible for the regulatory process. The EPA is reviewing the process, but it’s unclear whether they will step in.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin’s representatives are conspicuously silent. Although Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis, sent a letter to the EPA, more action is still required.

Northeastern Wisconsin needs unequivocal support in Madison and Washington DC but, by and large, politicians on both sides of the aisle have not spoken up. It’s time for that to change. It’s time for serious action to safeguard a precious resource.

Will Maher ([email protected]) is a sophomore majoring in history and international studies.