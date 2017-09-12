Last week, President Donald Trump announced his immediate cancellation of a popular deportation relief program known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival, which serves to ensure thousands of young, undocumented immigrants retain the opportunity to stay in this country in the hopes of achieving the American dream.

The nearly 800,000 young people who will be impacted, deemed “Dreamers” by the Obama Administration, entered the United States as children or infants when members of their family arrived without proper documentation. In other words, these young people grew up as Americans. This is their home country, and they were given no choice in the matter.

Madison community rallies in support of DACA recipientsIn response to the Trump administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, University of Wisconsin students and community Read…

Under the Obama Administration, DACA recipients were protected from deportation, permitted to not only live in the country but earn high school diplomas, college degrees or join the American workforce. These young immigrants contribute beyond calculation to their communities, their states and this country. They do not cost other Americans their jobs or any extra taxes, and crime among DACA recipients is virtually nonexistent. The suggestion that this may be the case is born not from historical precedent, but inherent the bias and bigotry which has defined the reception of immigrants in America.

During the election cycle, President Trump indicated he would end DACA, but in recent months his rhetoric softened, suggesting he had — perhaps — grown a heart, or at least been paid to. He did not.

As members of a diverse campus and Madison community, who continue to benefit from the contributions of these young Americans, all Badgers have an obligation to speak up for their rights and actively resist.

With future of DACA uncertain, Soglin stresses importance of local immigrant communityIn an effort to stop President Donald Trump from terminating the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals program, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin Read…

Whether you notice or not, you are positively impacted by the presence of DACA recipients every day. Dreamers jump around on gameday, cramp up from taking too many notes in class and order the ridiculously cheap spring roll from the friendly lady on State Street.

Importantly, many DACA recipients also belong to underrepresented communities — this decision will have immense consequences for Dreamers who are LGBTQ+, racial or ethnic minorities, low-income, disabled or otherwise marginalized.

Trump’s DACA decision defines the nation in 20172016 was a year devoted to answering the question of what America is. Whether an asinine email scandal pales in Read…

These young Americans have grown up as just that – Americans. They are indistinguishable from any other UW student. They go to work or school, do their job, study hard, pay their taxes and add to the dynamic multiculturalism that continues to make America great. The only difference between a DACA recipient and any other American is a little slip of paper saying they were born here.

This is much deeper than a political statement or policy move. The effect of this cruel decision extends beyond statistics and graphs, and intangibles such as hopes and dreams. This will wrench from the hands of young children their right to their body, and to their home.

Dreams are not illegal. Humans are not illegal. The Badger Herald stands in solidarity with America’s Dreamers.

The Editorial Board serves to represent the voice of the Badger Herald editorial department, distinct from the newsroom, and does not necessarily reflect the views of each staff member.