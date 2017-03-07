Oscar nominee and winner Casey Affleck has faced accusations of sexual harassment by several women co-workers.

In 2010, Magdalena Gorka, director of photography for one of his films, alleged that Affleck repeatedly made unwelcome advances, innuendos and sexual comments toward her. Gorka also reported Affleck, along with other members of the production team, openly discussed engaging in sexual activities with her and suggested she have sex with the camera assistant. A second victim, Amanda White, also reported she was mistreated while working with Affleck — who had another crew member show her his genitals, referred to women as “cows” and suggested she become pregnant by a male co-worker due to her increasing age and lack of fertility.

In an ironic and awkward situation, actress Brie Larson, a very public sexual assault activist, presented the Oscar for best actor, which was awarded to Affleck. Larson is best known for her role as Ma in “Room.” Her character is held hostage in a garden shed with a child she had as a result of rape. Throughout the movie we are shown other instances in which the kidnaper sexually assaults her. Larson went to great lengths to understand the role of a woman in this situation and since has taken to social media to speak out for survivors. We saw how much this activism matters to her when she refused to applaud him for his award.

The sexual assault epidemic across the nation, and specifically on college campuses, is a huge problem. It is one that, on many accounts, hasn’t been taken seriously. The fact the president of our country faced accusations of sexual harassment and still won an election is example enough that punishment for these actions is slight. In the past few years there have been countless reports of sexual assault cases on college campuses that have been awarded little to no punishment, including Brock Turner’s case at Stanford.

For victims of sexual violence, it is extremely discouraging and unfair to know these cases aren’t being taken seriously, and that their voices don’t matter. On a stage as grand as the Oscars, it matters that Affleck wasn’t held to a higher standard, and disqualified for his chance at an Oscar. It matters that we continue to place power and publicity above strong morals when we need to be supporting victims and survivors. At what point do we stop sending the message that sexual assaults aren’t a serious offense?

Kelsey Redman ([email protected] ) is a junior majoring in community and nonprofit leadership.