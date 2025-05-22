Pro-abortion rights judge enters 2026 Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Liberal Wisconsin Court of Appeals Judge Chris Taylor announced Tuesday she is running for state Supreme Court justice in the 2026 election. Taylor is running against conservative incumbent Justice Rebecca Bradley.

The announcement comes after the 2025 Wisconsin Supreme Court election in which liberal pro-abortion rights candidate Susan Crawford defeated conservative Judge Brad Schimel who has advocated against abortion rights.

Taylor has been an advocate for abortion rights while serving as a representative of Madison on the Wisconsin State Assembly, and she worked as a public policy director for Planned Parenthood, according to the Associated Press.

In July 2024, Bradley condemned the liberal majority’s decision to hear a case arguing for the right to an abortion and wrote that this is an issue best left up to lawmakers rather than the courts.

Taylor has received endorsements from Crawford as well as incumbent Supreme Court Justices Rebecca Dallet, Jill Karofsky and Janet Protasiewicz.

Unlike the 2025 election, Taylor’s victory would not determine partisan control of the court.

Billionaire and President Donald Trump’s senior advisor Elon Musk had indirectly backed Schimel through the nonprofit Building America’s Future, which Musk funds. The nonprofit spent $1.6 million on television advertisements that were expected to benefit Schimel.

But, Elon Musk said in a videoconference Tuesday that he is planning to do “a lot less” political spending in the future.

“I think I’ve done enough,” Musk said in the videoconference. “… If I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it. I do not currently see a reason.”

The 2026 election will be held April 7, 2026 and the elected justice will serve a 10-year term.