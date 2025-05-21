Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
The Badger Herald
The Badger Herald

Two UW-Platteville students die in isolated shooting at campus dorm

University cancels final exams, offers students mental health resources
by Anna Kristoff
May 21, 2025
Lizzy Larson
UW Health. February 27, 2025.

Content Warning: Discussion of suicide and/or self-harm. If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, dial 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. View options for mental health services on campus through University Health Services.

Two University of Wisconsin-Platteville students died on Monday afternoon in what police say was a “targeted and isolated” shooting. 

The two students, both 22-year-old women who graduated days prior, were found in Wilgus Hall, a student residence hall on campus where they lived. 

Police say one of the students, Wilgus Hall assistant resident director and psychology major Kelsie Martin, appeared to have been shot and was later flown to UW Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A preliminary autopsy found that the other student, Wilgus Hall resident and elementary education major Hallie Helms, died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

UW-Platteville’s web page has been updated with a message offering University Counseling Services from Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. along with services provided by Mantra Health.

The university has also canceled all final exams and assessments. The campus remains open under normal hours.  

Law enforcement officials are still investigating the incident. They ask anyone with information to contact the UW-Platteville Police Department at 608-342-1584. 

Resources regarding suicide prevention and mental health:

  • UHS 24/7 crisis support 608-265-5600 (option 9)

UHS suicide prevention resources: https://www.uhs.wisc.edu/prevention/suicide-prevention/

Anna Kristoff
Anna Kristoff, Print News Editor
Anna Kristoff is a print news editor at The Badger Herald and previously worked as a news associate. She’s interested in election coverage and state politics. Anna is a junior at UW majoring in mathematics and French.
Lizzy Larson, Photo Associate
Part 107 certified drone pilot, photojournalist. UW–Madison junior computer science, philosophy, photography student.