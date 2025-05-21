Two UW-Platteville students die in isolated shooting at campus dorm

Content Warning: Discussion of suicide and/or self-harm. If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, dial 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. View options for mental health services on campus through University Health Services.

Two University of Wisconsin-Platteville students died on Monday afternoon in what police say was a “targeted and isolated” shooting.

The two students, both 22-year-old women who graduated days prior, were found in Wilgus Hall, a student residence hall on campus where they lived.

Police say one of the students, Wilgus Hall assistant resident director and psychology major Kelsie Martin, appeared to have been shot and was later flown to UW Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A preliminary autopsy found that the other student, Wilgus Hall resident and elementary education major Hallie Helms, died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

UW-Platteville’s web page has been updated with a message offering University Counseling Services from Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. along with services provided by Mantra Health.

The university has also canceled all final exams and assessments. The campus remains open under normal hours.

Law enforcement officials are still investigating the incident. They ask anyone with information to contact the UW-Platteville Police Department at 608-342-1584.

Resources regarding suicide prevention and mental health:

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988 https://988lifeline.org/help-yourself/loss-survivors/

Crisis Text line: Text HOME to 741741 https://www.crisistextline.org/

Trevor Lifeline crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ+) young people: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/get-help/

UHS 24/7 crisis support 608-265-5600 (option 9)

UHS suicide prevention resources: https://www.uhs.wisc.edu/prevention/suicide-prevention/