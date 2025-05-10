Camp Randall Stadium welcomes largest commencement class in UW history

Students, families and community members gathered at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday to celebrate the University of Wisconsin’s Spring 2025 Commencement. The Saturday ceremony commemorated all bachelor’s, law and master’s degree students.

The ceremony began at noon with the singing of the national anthem accompanied by red and white smoke bombs.

UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin was welcomed to the stage by an almost fully packed stadium where she introduced the 8,679 students receiving degrees — the largest commencement class in university history, she said.

“Class of 2025 you have shown us that you are brilliant,” Mnookin said. “… I am thrilled to see you take all of those experiences with you as you go forth as proud Badgers.”

As graduates step into a complex and polarized world, Mnookin said she hopes they have learned the importance of connecting with others who do not share their same beliefs.

Halfway through the ceremony, keynote speaker and sports and culture columnist for The Wall Street Journal Jason Gay began his address with a callback to the March 23 women’s hockey game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in which the Badgers appeared to be losing 3-2.

“Wisconsin is awarded a penalty shot to try and tie the game with 18 seconds to go,” Gay said. “… Badger head coach Mark Johnson looks at his players and asks a simple three-word question — ‘who wants it?’”

This question, Gay said, reveals one of the things recent graduates may wonder about — what do they want and what is their purpose.

Gay said discovering purpose is an essential part of each graduate’s life. Graduates can start by realizing their priorities and values such as courage, kindness, compassion or humility, which are qualities all Badgers possess, Gay said.

“I know you are all empathetic, compassionate people who do not think you are the center of the universe,” Gay said. “If you thought you were at the center of the universe, you would be at the University of Michigan.”

Nearing the end of the ceremony, music played as graduates participated in Jump Around one last time before becoming alumni.

Soon after, the respective deans of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, College of Engineering, College of Letters and Science, School of Business, School of Education, School of Human Ecology, School of Nursing and School of Pharmacy called on graduates to stand and symbolically receive their degrees.

The ceremony ended with fireworks and graduates and audience members linking arms and singing Varsity, UW’s alma mater song.