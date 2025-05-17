Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

BREAKING: Three rescued, one still missing in Lake Monona boating accident

Dane County Sheriff’s Office heads search for missing victim
by Anna Kristoff
May 17, 2025
Ahmad Hamid
Badger Herald archival photo of Lake Monona. March 8, 2021.

Four people had their boat capsized in the middle of Lake Monona around 8 p.m. on Friday. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the Olin Park boat launch in response.

While the MFD crews were on their way to the scene, one victim called and reported that they had made it to shore. 

This victim joined the search for the three other people in the party and guided the MFD crews to where the other victims were last seen and heard. A MFD crew successfully rescued two more individuals. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources aided in the search for the fourth victim.

But, as of 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, the fourth victim remains missing, according to an email from MFD public information officer Cynthia Schuster. 

Further searches for the fourth victim are being led by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, according to the incident report. Those who were rescued were all taken to the hospital by MFD paramedics. Information regarding the identities and conditions of any of the victims have not been released. 

Anna Kristoff
Anna Kristoff, Print News Editor
Anna Kristoff is a print news editor at The Badger Herald and previously worked as a news associate. She’s interested in election coverage and state politics. Anna is a junior at UW majoring in mathematics and French.