Wausau voters demand DOJ investigation into drop box removal

Residents of Wausau and voting rights advocates gathered outside the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin on Wednesday for a press conference criticizing the removal of the city’s only drop box for absentee ballots.

The advocates delivered a formal request that the Attorney’s Office investigate the legality of Wausau Mayor Doug Diny’s actions.

Diny removed the drop box Sept. 22 and officials returned it Sept. 30, according to the Wausau Daily Herald.

Advertisements

Executive Director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign Nick Ramos spoke at today’s press conference, expressing disappointment in the drop box removal on behalf of voters. Ramos said witnessing the mayor possess the ability to haphazardly remove a method of voting has a chilling effect on democracy.

“We need to be able to trust our elected officials and believe that they are not going to interfere with the election,” Ramos said.

Wausau voting rights activist Nancy Stencil spoke about the necessity of all voters having their voices heard to maintain a strong democracy, adding that drop boxes are essential for providing a safe and accessible voting option to hardworking citizens.

“There are people who are mandated to work 12-hour shifts,” Stencil said. “There’s healthcare workers and you have your working families … We want to make sure their voices are heard as well.”

No matter which party they support, Stencil said secure ballot drop boxes give all registered voters in Wisconsin an alternative way to participate in democracy.

Following the press conference, attendees went into the U.S. Attorney’s Office to formally deliver their complaint.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy M. O’Shea came out to greet the advocates and expressed his appreciation for their passion.

Ramos said O’Shea’s encouraging response and ability to be readily available gave him a sense of optimism, adding that he hopes other municipalities in Wisconsin take notice of today’s events and recognize the dangers of infringing on election administration.

“It gives me hope to see that these types of issues, when they get brought to officials like him and others, get taken seriously,” Ramos said. “I’m excited to see where this goes next.”