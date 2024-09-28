Wausau Mayor Doug Diny removes ballot drop box

Earlier this week, Wausau Mayor Doug Diny removed the city’s only ballot drop box, igniting a firestorm of criticism from voters and calls for an investigation, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

This decision has raised alarms among voters and advocacy groups, who view it as a dangerous step toward voter suppression, the press release said.

Diny’s removal of the drop box reflects a broader trend in Wisconsin, where several Republican-run municipalities have opted against using drop boxes for the upcoming presidential election, while in contrast, Democratic-leaning cities like Milwaukee and Madison are expanding access to these voting tools, according to CNN.

Advertisements

Diny claims to oppose drop boxes in general but he has left open the question of whether the drop box should remain available for ballots already in voters’ hands until Election Day, the CNN article said.

Diny’s actions could violate state law, which makes it a felony to impede or prevent the “free exercise of the franchise at an election,” CNN said.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has urged clerks to contact law enforcement if any tampering with drop boxes is suspected, according to WPR.

Despite these concerns, Diny has downplayed potential legal repercussions, stating that he believes he is in the right and doesn’t think anything he did was unlawful, according to CNN.

Executive Director of Souls to the Polls Reverend Greg Lewis highlighted the critical need for easy access to voting.

“People have the right to freely vote, and it should be made as easy as possible; it shouldn’t be made harder,” Lewis said.

The implications of this decision extend beyond legality — Diny could also face consequences in local government for violating Wausau’s ethics code, which prohibits conduct that is illegal or exceeds one’s authority, according to WPR.

Executive Director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign Nick Ramos said in the press release that Diny’s decision to remove the ballot drop box is a blatant attempt to undermine our democracy.

“… ‘Stop the Steal’ has a new meaning after Wausau Mayor Doug Diny physically took a legal drop box off the street, when he was legally not allowed to do so, and stuck it in his office,” Ramos said. “This cannot be how our democracy operates in Wisconsin. I call on local officials to investigate this matter thoroughly and restore the ballot drop box immediately.”

The outcome of this controversy could set a significant precedent for voting access in Wisconsin, with far-reaching implications for democracy in the state, Lewis said.

“[This incident] perpetuates the people’s idea that their vote is endangered, that it really doesn’t count,” Lewis said. “It really doesn’t matter. The mayor works for us. We vote for the mayor. We put him in position … he shouldn’t be making arbitrary decisions about who should have access to a drop box or not.”

Questions about the legality of Diny’s actions emphasize the need for dialogue around voting access and election security to defend the freedom to vote, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

“We are the people,” Lewis said. “We are in charge, and when we fight, we win. It’s just as simple as that.”