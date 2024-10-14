Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

UW student Democrats defend young people against Eric Hovde’s controversial comments

Members of UW-Madison College Democrats discuss the demolition of the Silver Dollar Tavern, Hovde’s policies
by Anna Smith
October 14, 2024
Members of UW-Madison College Democrats speak at a press conference outside the former location of Silver Dollar. October 11, 2024.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin held a press conference Oct. 11, at the former location of the Silver Dollar Tavern to speak on comments made by U.S. senate candidate Eric Hovde, R-Wis.

Sept. 20, 2023, Hovde was recorded making negative comments about the skills and work ethic of young people while attending a Republican Women of Dane County luncheon, according to The Badger Herald. In the recording posted by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Hovde said many of the college students he hires can’t “write properly” or “understand a good work ethic.” 

UW-Madison College Democrats Activities Chair Maddie Lunt responded to Hovde’s comments and advocated for the reelection of U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.

“As a student, I work hard every day, to study for my tests, work at my job and prepare for my future career,” Lunt said. “But, Eric Hovde thinks I’m lazy… he doesn’t get Wisconsinites. He doesn’t respect Wisconsinites. He shouldn’t get a chance to put them down.” 

College Democrats Community Outreach Chair Jeff Messer spoke on why the former location of the Silver Dollar Tavern was chosen for the press conference. As Madison’s oldest post-prohibition tavern, it was a prominent historical establishment, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Hovde Properties of Madison recently bought the property after a decades long battle for it, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. The tavern officially closed Feb. 3, and the demolition of the building began Jun. 17, according to WMTV 15 News. After describing his personal connection to the bar, Messer spoke on the implications of the Silver Dollar Tavern’s destruction. 

“He didn’t care about the history of the bar, the patrons, the owners and the Wisconsinites who loved it,” Messer said. “He just wanted to make a quick buck off of the Silver Dollar’s property, and that comes as no surprise that Eric Hovde is out of touch with Wisconsinites.” 

While advocating for Baldwin, College Democrats Graphic Design Director Grace Florence denounced Hovde’s positions. With a 65-year-old working father, Florence said she disagrees with Hovde’s stance on raising the retirement age. Additionally, Florence expressed concern over her freedom to use contraceptives if Hovde was elected. 

Florence also said there is a stark distinction between Hovde and Baldwin.

“Tammy Baldwin is the counter to everything that is Eric Hovde,” Blank said. “Eric Hovde is an extremist… Tammy is working for college students and everything contrary to everything Eric has ever said.”

 

