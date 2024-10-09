Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Flock to State set to end Oct. 30, officials unsure it will return

City official reflects on successes, limitations of pedestrian experiment
by Alexia Becker
October 9, 2024
Lizzy Larson
Bikers entering State Street. September 6, 2024.

The Pedestrian Mall experiment on State Street, also known as Flock to State, will officially end Oct. 30. The experiment, which started May 2024, closed the 400-600 blocks of State Street to non-emergency vehicles after 3 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends, according to The City of Madison.

District 8 City of Madison Alder MGR Govindarajan, representing the University of Wisconsin campus and State Street, spoke to the goals of the pedestrian experiment.

“We wanted to make State Street a more accessible area for pedestrians, for bikers, and just making it more welcoming to people,” MGR said. “This also included making the businesses more accessible as well, so opening up the space and just bringing activity to the area, because as you’re able to do that, it creates more of a community feeling.”

Advertisements

This experiment allowed for several events including, “Are You Ready for a Wisconsin Adventure: Celebrating the Legacy of Dungeons and Dragons,” held in partnership with the Wisconsin Historical Society, “Kids on State: Skills Drills” with Forward Madison FC and “Electric Sundays,” an electronic music concert series and free movies in Peace Park, according to The City of Madison.

Flock to State also features the work of five local artists, including Maeve Makielski, Jessica Gutierrez, Taylor McAda, Sharon Bjyrd and Rahul Kamath. Hundreds of volunteer painters also contributed to the artwork on State Street, according to Downtown Madison.

“[The experiment] welcomes people to the area, but it also has a safety impact as well,” MGR said. “The more we activate any place; the more engagement we have there, the more activities we have there, the more events, we keep it safer, it prevents crime.”

At the start of the experiment, student input was poorly gathered, with only a small group of students surveyed and a poor rollout of the surveys themselves. The only individuals prompted for feedback were those living on State Street, and these surveys were only sent out through mail, according to MGR.

MGR suggests there are more efficient ways to gather information from students and community members.

“Many students don’t check their mail all the time, and they definitely don’t respond to it if it’s asking for feedback,” MGR said. “And the fact that they only targeted the State Street area wasn’t super inclusive, because you don’t have to live on State Street to experience State Street.”

After being sworn in, MGR implemented new regulations on surveys so they must be fully representative and conducted at a time that is suitable for students. A new requirement ensures any future engagement must be done during the academic year and must specifically avoid summertime, winter and spring breaks, as well as midterms and finals, MGR said.

The future of the Pedestrian Mall experiment on State Street is currently unknown but considered unlikely to return due to the city’s $22 million deficit in funding, MGR said.

On the November ballot, there will be a referendum question asking civilians if they approve of the city raising funds for city services through higher property taxes, according to MGR.

MGR encourages students and community members to vote yes on the referendum to assist in the possibility of the return of Flock to State.

“If people vote yes on that, and I encourage them to vote yes, then we will be able to continue the pedestrian mall, but otherwise, we’re going to have to find places to cut $22 million out of,” MGR said. “And the pedestrian street, as great as it is, it’s not a core function of the city.”

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in City of Madison
The Badger herald archival photo of BCycles. September 7, 2019.
Madison’s BCycles soon to be under new ownership
MoveOn's Scoop the Vote tour to campaign for Harris-Walz in Madison
MoveOn's Scoop the Vote tour to campaign for Harris-Walz in Madison
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway hosted a roundtable for student journalists on Thursday, September 19, 2024.
Mayor Rhodes-Conway announces 2025 city budget, Capital Improvement Plan
A candle display as seen inside the store Every Bitch Needs a Scrunchie. September 26, 2024.
Madison celebrates National Women’s Small Business Month
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at the Orpheum Theatre. September 27, 2024.
‘Wisconsin is the front line of the fight on reproductive rights’: AOC speaks at reproductive freedom rally in Madison
The Badger Herald archival photo of a police car on State Street. March 8, 2024.
Father and son attacked at downtown Madison bar
More in News
SJP members stand in the middle of Bascom Hill, a space the group attained UW permission to occupy. October 7, 2024.
Students for Justice in Palestine Bascom Hill rally met with pro-Israel counter-protest
Photo of Coldplay courtesy of LiveNation.
Coldplay announces performance at Camp Randall July 2025
Vigil at Library Mall. October 7, 2024.
UW Hillel hosts vigil commemorating Oct. 7 attacks
Newsstands. October 7, 2024.
Penn State student newspaper removal causes First Amendment rights stir
The Badger Herald archival photo of FAFSA's website.
Universities of Wisconsin see enrollment surge despite FAFSA challenges
Wisconsin Capitol Building. September 16, 2024.
Wisconsin Well Woman Program helps Wisconsinites with breast cancer screenings
Donate to The Badger Herald