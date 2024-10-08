Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Coldplay announces performance at Camp Randall July 2025

Coldplay will be the first band to play at Camp Randall since The Rolling Stones in 1997
by Margaret Shreiner
October 8, 2024
Anna Lee
Photo of Coldplay courtesy of LiveNation.

British Rock Band Coldplay announced Tuesday they will play at Camp Randall Stadium July 19 as part of its “Music of the Spheres” World Tour. The official release of the band’s tour schedule followed an announcement made during the Badger football game Saturday against Purdue. 

Coldplay will be the first band to play at Camp Randall since 1997, and it will be the band’s first performance in Wisconsin since 2009. 

The last band to perform in Camp Randall was The Rolling Stones during their “Bridges to Babylon Tour.”

Advertisements

As of August, Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres World Tour” is the biggest rock band tour of all time, grossing over $945 million and selling over eight million tickets, according to Billboard. The tour surpassed Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” which lasted from 2018-2023. 

Due to the tour’s high demand and the band’s popularity, the concert could bring fans from nearby metropolitan areas, including Chicago, Milwaukee and Minneapolis, according to an article by The Wisconsin State Journal

Currently, Madison is the only planned stop in the Midwest for the band’s 2025 North America tour, according to Coldplay’s tour schedule. 

General ticket sales will begin at noon local time Friday, Oct. 11 at ticketmaster.com. The band also plans to sell a limited number of tickets, costing $20 a piece, at noon local time Nov. 22.

Fans can also register for presale now until Friday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m., at which time presales will open. 

 

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in UW-Madison Campus
Vigil at Library Mall. October 7, 2024.
UW Hillel hosts vigil commemorating Oct. 7 attacks
The Badger Herald archival photo of the UW-Hillel building. March 18, 2018.
UW's Jewish communities celebrate Rosh Hashanah
Bascom Hall. October 3, 2024.
UW develops strategy for entrepreneurial growth
Badger Herald archival photo of classroom. February 18, 2019.
UW System fosters effective civil dialogue through grant program
The Palestinian flag flies over Library Mall. April 29, 2024.
Students for Justice in Palestine UW advocate for UW divestment from Israel
Chadbourne Residence Hall. September 8, 2024.
Facing high freshmen enrollment, UW converts study lounges into dorms
Donate to The Badger Herald