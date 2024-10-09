Second shooting in weeks on W Gilman Street raises concerns among UW students

Investigations are underway following reports of multiple shots fired early Sunday morning on the 400 block of W Gilman Street, according to a City of Madison Police Department incident report.

One person suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and evidence was recovered at the scene, according to the report.

This incident follows a previous shooting in the same area just weeks ago where Madison Police Department fired shots while confronting someone in possession of a firearm.

Many students live in direct vicinity of both incidents, including The James and apartment building 433 W Gilman. The most recent shooting has raised alarms for nearby student residents including University of Wisconsin junior Anna Syltie said.

“When the first one happened, me and one of my roommates were walking home shortly after it … it’s kind of scary, because neither of us knew that our street was locked down by cops and if you live down there, you can’t even get back home safely,” Syltie said, “It is kind of worrying that it’s not more publicized.”

UW Police Department is not involved in the investigation because it happened off-campus, MPD Executive Director of Communications Marc Lovicott said.

While the shooting did not take place on campus, there is concern this could create a pattern of crime going unreported to students in areas where a large number of students live, Syltie said.

“I definitely didn’t like [there being no Badger Alert] because this is the second shooting that’s happened since the beginning of the school year in the same place,” Syltie said. “The police said that they would monitor the street more … but it doesn’t seem like much has changed.”

Recent graduate of UW, Yuval Lerman, reported his tire was shot out during the most recent incident Oct. 6. While MPD towed Lerman’s car for evidence, he was not immediately informed of the situation, Lerman said.

MPD has yet to comment on the incident.