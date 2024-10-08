Dress to impress: A guide to 2024 Halloween costumes

As we flip our calendars to October, Halloweekend suddenly doesn’t seem so far away. It’s time to start planning those eye-catching costumes to make this year’s holiday unforgettable. Whether you’re flying solo, teaming up with a friend or pulling together a group, this guide has you covered with creative costume ideas that are guaranteed to stand out. Here are some costumes to keep an eye out for this Halloween!

Chappell Roan

There’s nothing casual about this costume. With her rapid rise to fame in the past year, Chappell Roan could definitely be a popular 2024 Halloween costume. There are a variety of creative routes to pursue when curating your Chappell Roan costume. Just make sure it’s bold, sparkly and heavily accessorized! Take inspiration from her Statue of Liberty look at the Gov Ball, wrestler look at Lollapalooza and iconic “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” album cover. A fun element to try out for this playful look is the makeup. Chappell often rocks a dramatic look inspired by 80s glam and drag culture, including skinny brows, heavy pink blush and a brightly colored eyeshadow. Want to go even further? Sport a wig with Chappell Roan’s signature vibrant red hair.

Advertisements

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega in the “Taste” music video

This iconic duo costume is sure to have heads turning this Halloween. Carpenter and Ortega rock a variety of duo outfits in the “Taste” music video, giving you and your friend the ability to choose whichever speaks to you. The most popular duo costume featured in this video will likely be from the scene by the pool when Carpenter sports a blood-stained gingham set and Ortega rocks a black dress while holding a chainsaw. This combo incorporates both style and horror with a perfect twist. Another duo costume in this video is the classic nurse and patient combination, with Carpenter wearing a pink hospital gown and Ortega wearing a white nurse outfit. This can be achieved by wearing an oversized pink tee as the hospital gown with black tights underneath for the patient and wearing a white mini dress for the nurse. This costume could be easily created by heading to a thrift store and scanning through the Halloween costume section.

Dress as your friend

Why be a celebrity when you can be a true icon in your life — your best friend? Dressing as your friend for Halloween is a fun and easy way to get creative without the pressure of buying a full costume. This can be a solo costume and just as easily a group one, if your friends are willing to do some wardrobe swaps. The key is to highlight their signature style — maybe it’s their go-to graphic tee, favorite quirky accessories or a unique hairstyle they always rock. It’s all in the details! Bonus points if you swap personalities for the night too.

Camp

You should never miss an opportunity to dress camp, and this Halloween is no exception. Incorporating “cringe” into your 2024 Halloween costumes is nothing short of iconic. Take inspiration from old memes and overdone fashion trends. Dressing as iconic characters like the sweatshirt ear kid from Vine is sure to get some laughs, and who doesn’t want to wear a hoodie when they’re going out? Galaxy print clothing is another way to pay tribute to a truly unforgettable era of fashion. Or, throw it way back and pull out a stick-on mustache and your old Justice clothing as an ode to your middle school self — can we bring those graphic tanks back?

Sonny Angel

These baby figurines have taken the internet by storm this year and make for an adorable costume. The main element of this costume is a bold hat, as the figurines sport hats that range from fruits to flowers to sweets to animal ears. The hat can be DIY with a solid color hat or bought pre-made. For example, to be an apple Sonny Angel, buy a red baseball cap and attach a stem and leaf made out of pipe cleaners to the top. The rest of the outfit can be simple since the main focus will be on the hat. Try dressing up with your friends as all fruit Sonny Angels for a fun and easy group costume!

Mascot

Take your support for your favorite sports team to the next level by dressing as their mascot this Halloween. Turn it into a duo or group costume by dressing as rival mascots for a touch of drama. Sport a hat with badger ears and a red-and-white striped top to dress as the beloved Bucky Badger. Vikings fans can dress up as Viktor the Viking with a Viking helmet and purple clothes. To be clear – this is not an invitation to dress as Goldy Gopher this Halloween.

Whatever you decide to be this Halloween, remember to have fun with it and don’t be afraid to think outside the box. But let’s be honest, the real horror is realizing you’ve spent more time on your costume than on your midterms.