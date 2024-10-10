National Security Leaders for America endorse Kamala Harris for president at Madison event

A group of retired national security leaders and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway gathered Thursday at the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol to campaign for Kamala Harris.

The group, called National Security Leaders for America, has over 1,000 combined years of service in the military, diplomatic corps and other high government roles, according to retired Major General William Enyart.

Enyart introduced the group, explaining they are former national security leaders who have an incredible reverence for the Constitution.

Enyart said former President Donald Trump lacks integrity and contrasted him with Harris’ record as a prosecutor and legislator.

Typically, the group does not get involved in politics, but America faces a defining moment in this election warranting the group’s involvement, Enyart said.

Despite Trump denying any affiliation to Project 2025, Enyart said many of the authors were part of Trump’s former team and will “roll” back into his staff if re-elected.

Former U.S. Ambassador to ­Croatia and Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations in Afghanistan Peter Galbraith echoed Enyart’s concerns about Trump’s foreign policy.

“Donald Trump has repeatedly disparaged NATO,” Galbraith said. “He has told Putin, ‘You can do whatever you want,’ his words not mine,” Galbraith said.

Galbraith said Harris would strengthen NATO, maintain America’s alliances and continue support for Ukraine.

Colonel Tom Davis, a West Point graduate and former commander during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, went further, saying that, if Trump were a soldier under his command, he would have little trust in him.

“[Trump] would never have been granted even so much access to nuclear weapons as to wipe the dust off of them,” Davis said.

Davis cited Trump’s personal traits and behavioral history as disqualifying for military duties.

Davis addressed voters hesitant to elect a woman as President.

“During my lifetime, probably the most successful military operations that have been run, have been led and supervised by women,” Davis said, listing Margaret Thatcher, Golda Meir, and Indira Gandhi as examples.

Gallery • 8 Photos Bennett Waara National Security Leaders for America member Retired Major General and former U.S. Rep. (IL-12) William Enyart spoke on the steps of the Capitol Building. October 10, 2024

Davis then introduced the first female speaker of the conference, Brenda “Sue” Fulton, who in 1980 graduated from the U.S. Military Academy’s first class to include women.

Fulton, the former U.S. Army Officer and former Assistant Secretary of Veterans Affairs, praised Harris’ support for veterans and her work on the PACT Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

Fulton brought attention to Trump’s disparaging comments about fallen service members, who he allegedly called “suckers” and “losers.”

The event concluded with remarks from Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who urged voters to stand with democracy and elect Kamala Harris as President.

Rhodes-Conway criticized Trump’s actions Jan. 6 and his agenda for a second term, which she called dangerous.

The National Security Leaders for America are currently on a three-state, four-day bus tour to spread support for the Harris-Walz campaign. After their stop in Madison, they promptly left for La Crosse, Wisconsin.