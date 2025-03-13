Preliminary ASM election results see turnout doubled from previous year

The Associated Students of Madison, the University of Wisconsin’s official student governance body, held elections March 10-13. Students voted for student representatives pertaining to their college, as well as five referenda questions.

All five referenda were approved by a majority vote, according to the preliminary election results. The referenda addressed increasing UHS funding for mental health services, improving lighting along the Lakeshore Path and increasing time between class periods to 20 minutes. It also asked if students would be in favor of adding a required Canvas course for first-year students with sustainability resources.

The question with the most affirmative votes asked about granting the Board of Regents bonding authority for additional student housing, with 2432 voting in favor and 363 against.

Twelve representatives were elected to the College of Letters & Science, including Lander Levers, Haia Al Zein, Landis Varughese, Amitabha Shatdal, Roman Fritz, Alisha Latham, Ishaan Srivastava, Brooks Barnum, Max Riccelli, Amelia Alvarez, Jonathan Tostrud and Bobby Gronert. The extensive list of other elected representatives across different colleges can be found in the preliminary election results.

Six percent of all UW students voted in the ASM election this year. This is double the amount of students who voted in the 2024 election, which saw a 3% turnout rate.

ASM Chair Dominic Zappia believes this increase is due to the important referenda that requires student opinion, driving students to vote and get involved in student government. Zappia also attributes increased turnout to candidates who were well informed about the campaigning process and reached their community well.

“I think we’ve had more active campaigns than ever,” Zappia said. “Students are really showing up and really passionate and have taken to campaigning about their passions to a larger level.”

As part of a shared governance system, ASM does not have full control over funding, allocation of resources or bonding authority. But voting on referenda not only gives the student government a better sense of what the community wants, but it serves as evidence for student needs when ASM presents projects to legislators, Zappia said.

ASM has two main functions — allocation and advocacy, Zappia said. Advocacy has to do with hearing student voices and getting their needs met. Allocation refers to being able to grant funds to student organizations through the Grant Allocation Committee.

“I think it’s about connecting students with a sense of their own power and using that power to create meaningful change for students,” Zappia said.

As outgoing chair, Zappia said he feels confident in the elected students and for the future of UW’s student government.