Eboo Patel, Chancellor Mnookin speak on bridging divides

Founder and President of Interfaith America, Eboo Patel, joined University of Wisconsin Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin to discuss building bridges and fostering community at Tripp Commons March 12.

In his opening remarks, Patel said he was grateful to be on the UW campus.

“To be a student on a beautiful college campus in the early 21st century in a world of 8 billion people, there’s not that much that’s luckier than that, embrace it,” Patel said.

Patel then spoke on diverse communities and the importance of helping your peers thrive.

Patel said the American experiment is about not just coexisting, but cooperating. Patel said that working together is central to the foundation of UW and the Wisconsin Idea. Bringing together people of different identities and divergent ideologies through civic associations makes the American system remarkable, Patel said.

Mnookin then spoke about crossing a divide to connect in a meaningful way. Patel used Shirley Chisholm — the first African American woman to campaign for the presidential nomination — as an example, citing her visit to Republican candidate George Wallace after he was shot. Chisholm was running against everything Wallace stood for and still made the effort to extend her support, Patel said.

Patel connected this to his organization, saying many of these moments come from faith communities. Patel has been inspired by his Buddhist friends and their method of prayer.

“They pray for their family,” Patel said.“They pray for their friends. They pray for their neighbors. They pray for the whole world. They pray for their enemies.”

Mnookin then recalled a remark from Patel about pluralism.

“When people are having conversations about their faith, they’re less likely to think that they need to win, to persuade,” Mnookin said.

This comment was a basis for much of the conversation, which was rooted in religion and connection through faith, but had meaning extending beyond doctrine and dogma.

The conversation centered around the crucial role UW plays in serving the public good and the personal betterment of its students.

“You are among the most privileged people in human history,” Patel said.“How wonderful is that? And you are in a place that is dedicated to nurturing your talent. That’s like winning the lottery and a lightning strike.”

Patel closed with words of advice to students.

“You should extend yourself to learn as much as you can about how other people live … they’re cooking your food, they’re cleaning your floors, they’re sleeping on the sidewalks,” Patel said.