Schimel vs. Crawford: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates debate reproductive rights, fairness, objectivity

Waukesha County judge Brad Schimel and Dane County judge Susan Crawford had their first and only Wisconsin Supreme Court debate Wednesday night, addressing key issues in the upcoming election.

Crawford began the debate by reiterating the principles she would adopt in the position. According to Crawford, her main objective on the Wisconsin Supreme Court would be to protect the rights of Wisconsinites by ensuring fairness and impartiality in the state.

“I think a lot is at stake,” Crawford said. “It’s the future of our state for our kids and our grandkids, along with the fundamental rights and freedoms of everyone in Wisconsin.”

Schimel emphasized his commitment to the Constitution, arguing that he would apply the law and enforce it, regardless of personal viewpoints.

“Justice is no longer blind on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, that’s what’s at stake,” Schimel said. “We have to restore objectivity.”

In discussing reproductive rights, Crawford wants to ensure women have the right to make their own decisions about their bodies. While, Schimel believes abortion rights should be determined by the voters and the majority vote — not by judges.

Schimel also responded to Elon Musk’s endorsement, stating outside help is not in his control.

“I have campaigned in all 72 counties,” Schimel said. “I’ve gone to every corner of the state. I’m looking for the endorsement of the Wisconsin voters on April 1.”

Crawford then discussed the $10 million control of Musk’s endorsements, which she has said spread misinformation on her political views.

In a rebuttal against Schimel, Crawford said Schimel left over 6,000 rape kits untested. She explained Schimel’s failed to take care of victims because he was busy overturning legal protections.

Schimel responded by explaining his role as a front-line prosecutor in the district attorney’s office — stating he worked with law enforcement to help victims receive justice.

During the remainder of the debate, the candidates discussed how they would address impartiality and fairness throughout the judgment process.

“They can count on me to uphold the laws written by the legislature unless they violate the Constitution,” Schimel said.

Crawford confirmed she agreed with Schimel’s statement when making the judicial decisions for Wisconsin.

The debate concluded with the final statements of both candidates. Crawford closed with a discussion of what she will bring to the state Supreme Court and to the Wisconsin people.

“I will bring honesty, hard work and fairness,” Crawford said.

Similarly, Schimel’s closing remarks connected back to his commitment to the people.

“I got into this race to restore objectivity in this court,” Schimel said. “That’s my solemn commitment to the voters of Wisconsin.”

Throughout the debate, Schimel and Crawford presented contrasting judicial philosophies. Schimel emphasized constitutional adherence and objectivity while Crawford highlighted fairness and impartiality.

Wisconsinites can cast their votes in the upcoming April 1 election.