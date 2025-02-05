Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

UW Economics Professor appointed to President’s Council of Economic Advisers

President Donald Trump appoints Professor Kim Ruhl as one of three White House economic advisers
by Zindzi Frederick
February 5, 2025
Jacob Duran
Bascom Hall, February 2, 2025.

Curt and Sue Culver Professor of Economics at the University of Wisconsin Kim Ruhl has been appointed as a member of the Council of Economic Advisers by the Trump administration, according to a UW press release.

Ruhl currently serves as the co-director for the Center of Research on the Wisconsin Economy and is an expert in international economics.

The CEA works within the Executive branch and is comprised of a chairman and two members.

Congress established the council in the 1946 Employment Act to advise the president on domestic and foreign economic policy, according to the CEA website.

It is a real honor to be appointed as a member of CEA,” Ruhl said in the release. “I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to apply my training and expertise as an economist to timely public policy issues and I am very much looking forward to serving my country and my president.”

Ruhl is the first economist from UW–Madison to serve as a member of the CEA, according to the press release.

Senior Vice Dean and MUTB Professor of International Business at Columbia School of Business Pierre Yared was the other economist appointed to the CEA.

Both professors will work alongside CEA chairman Stephen Miran.

“Kim is a deeply insightful economist, and we are thrilled that he will be in a position to impact economic policy at a national level through his appointment to the Council,” Dean of the College of Letters & Science Eric Wilcots said in the press release.

Ruhl will take a leave from UW to serve in his new position. Professor of Economics Anath Seshadri will serve as CROWE’s director in the meantime, according to the press release.

