Community notes or chaos? Examining how UW students navigate news on social media

Meta announced Jan. 7 that its platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Threads would discontinue third-party fact-checking.

In its place, the company will introduce “community notes” — aiming to empower users to fact-check collaboratively, according to Meta.

These notes will allow other users to add context, clarifications or corrections to posts that may contain misleading or incomplete information, according to Meta.

Advertisements

Mark Zuckerberg describes this shift as a commitment to prioritizing free speech and expression, according to Meta. But, experts have expressed concern that this move could lead to an increase in misinformation, according to Time Magazine.

Critics argue that community-driven systems often lack the checks and balances necessary to ensure accuracy and objectivity in the social media age, according to Time Magazine.

Social media platforms have become a dominant way people consume news. According to a 2024 Pew Research study, 91% of Facebook users encounter news content on the site.

UW Professor of Digital Information Dorothea Salo weighed in on challenges posed by Meta’s new approach.

“Whether community notes protect against misinformation depends a whole lot on the community involved in creating them,” Salo said. “Long story short, some communities are a lot more attentive to accuracy than others.”

Platforms with robust moderation and well-informed users may see better outcomes. But, unvetted notes could easily become breeding grounds for misinformation, Salo said.

Adding to the complexity is the current social media “diaspora” — wherein users gravitate toward platforms that align with their interests, values or demographics, Salo said.

“Meta’s properties tend to skew older,” Salo said. “TikTok skews toward teenagers and college students. These affinity communities will have differing abilities to notice misinformation, and different willingness to intervene.”

UW Professor of Life Sciences Communication Dominique Brossard said she was also concerned about the potential pitfalls of Meta’s new approach.

Brossard said community notes are an interesting way to highlight misinformation, but she is not sure how effective it will be without vetting a system to ensure the accuracy of the notes.

She noted that incidental exposure to news — encountering news without actively seeking it — is common on social media, often through friends’ posts and shares.

“It’s true that people tend to believe fact-checking systems that align with their own beliefs, but since these notes will be anonymous, it’s unclear how much trust users will have in them,” Brossard said.

Brossard pointed to X as a platform that has used community notes, but still deals with increasing misinformation.

Brossard said it’s important for students to increase their media literacy as they navigate social media diaspora.

“Media literacy courses and workshops can be vital in helping students discern credible information from misinformation,” Brossard said.

In the meantime, Brossard said students should approach Meta’s new system with a healthy degree of skepticism.

Brossard also emphasized the importance of participation in shaping the system, urging students to verify information from multiple sources before resharing it on their accounts.

“Students need to be aware of the new system, currently being tested on Threads and Instagram, and contribute by pointing out whether the notes are helpful,” Brossard said. “At the end of the day, this is a collective endeavor, a little bit like Wikipedia.”

To address misinformation on a broader scale, Salo said she envisions incorporating these challenges into the classroom classroom setting.

Salo said she wants to build a Communications A course in misinformation and disinformation and the social, political and economic dynamics involved in it.

“Building this course would be fun and frustrating and useful all at the same time,” Salo said.

Additionally, student organizations and campus initiatives may play a role in addressing these challenges. Groups like the Wisconsin Union Directorate and journalism-focused clubs could host events or discussions on navigating social media responsibly, according to Salo.

While Meta’s shift to community notes represents a significant change in how misinformation is addressed, experts agree that engagement and critical thinking remain crucial, according to Meta.

Students and users alike will need to navigate these changes carefully, maintaining enthusiasm for innovation while staying alert to the risks of misinformation, Brossard said. Brossard also encourages ongoing dialogue between platforms, educators and users to ensure the system evolves effectively.

“I think it’s also important to learn about persuasion techniques appropriate to people who are spreading misinformation either accidentally or on purpose — if we just stomp in and yell about people being wrong and bad for saying what they’re saying, we’re not really helping,” Salo said.

As Meta rolls out this change, Salo suggests a proactive approach for students by staying informed about platform policies, engaging in discussions on digital ethics and advocating for transparency in how community notes are created and moderated. These steps could help create a more informed and critically engaged online community, Salo said.