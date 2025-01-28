Donzaleigh Abernathy headlines 2025 MLK Symposium

The University of Wisconsin Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievements and Student Affairs hosted the 2025 MLK Symposium Jan. 28 in Shannon Hall.

Actress, author and activist Donzaleigh Abernathy was this year’s keynote speaker.

Abernathy is the daughter of American Civil Rights Movement co-founder Rev. Ralph Abernathy and the goddaughter of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The speaker referred to King as “Uncle Martin” and told stories about her father and King, who worked together in leading the civil rights movement.

Given her proximity, Abernathy’s speech gave personal insight into King’s impact on her life.

“He [King] had like a light bulb on inside of him, and when he walked into the room, everyone turned because you noticed him,” Abernathy said. “He was special. I don’t know any other way to tell you … and as a kid, I loved him.”

Similar to King’s family, the Abernathys were violently targeted by people who opposed the Civil Rights Movement.

Abernathy showed a picture of her house with her family standing outside, Abernathy’s mother in the picture was pregnant with her.

Abernathy described how her family received several death threats, and showed pictures of her family’s home and church, which had been bombed.

Given her background, Abernathy has continued to be involved in social justice activism.

Abernathy is the author of “Partners to History: Martin Luther King, Ralph David Abernathy and the Civil Rights Movement,” according to her symposium biography.

Abernathy told the stories behind pictures from different moments during the civil rights movement, such as the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom and the Birmingham bus boycott.

UW senior Osose Inegbenoise moderated a Q&A session following the keynote.

During the Q&A, Abernathy said it is important for the youth to continue to teach American history and appreciate the power of education.

“We have to tell our own stories and not wait for someone else to tell them,” Abernathy said. “You have to get a college education, you don’t have the luxury not to get a college education and especially if you’re a person of color.”

Abernathy left the symposium with a message emphasizing unity, expressing that diversity is what makes our society great.